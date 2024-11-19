John Stamos BLASTED For Wearing Bald Cap In 'Solidarity' With Dave Coulier Amid Cancer Battle

John Stamos is getting slammed for what was supposed to be a sweet gesture for Dave Coulier.

After Uncle Joey announced his stage 3 non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma cancer diagnosis last week, his Full House co-stars all rallied around to support him. That included John, who shared a look into how he’s standing by Dave’s side through this scary battle… only it totally backfired!

On Monday, Stamos posted several photos with Dave and his wife Melissa Coulier, in which he tried to show “solidarity” with the cancer patient by wearing a bald cap as he shaved Dave’s head.

He captioned the carousel of pics:

“Nothing like throwing on a bald cap and flexing some Photoshop skills to show some love and solidarity with my bro @dcoulier You’re handling this with so much strength and positivity—it’s inspiring. I know you’re going to get through this, and I’m proud to stand with you every step of the way. I love you (p.s. – @melissacoulier is the most wonderfulest – your true life line!)”

Such a kind message! And the longtime friends look very happy in the pics despite the upsetting circumstances. Take a look:

But while this was clearly meant to be a supportive post amid Dave’s chemo treatment, the General Hospital alum quickly got DRAGGED by fans who felt it was a “shallow gesture.” Critics argued:

“Seriously just couldn’t shave your head bro ?” “God bless Dave but is this really appropriate? A bald cap is showing solidarity? You can just take your cap off and be ‘normal’ again. When people take this route they actually shave their head. I can’t help but feel that you’re using Dave’s diagnoses as a way to make yourself more likeable.” “What a shallow gesture! Couldn’t even cut your hair off for your friend. And you made sure to post it on Instagram to get those likes too” “Hate to be that person but this is more insulting by putting on a bald cap then not shaving ur head. A person with cancer doesn’t have a ‘cap’ they can take off” “So he’s not really supporting him. He’s posing for a photo op.” “Cringe to the highest degree”

Oof!!

Not everyone was upset by the gesture, though. Some fans supported the Grandfathered star by pointing out:

“if Dave isn’t offended by this, you shouldn’t be either and remember … John is an actor and may need his hair for his JOB” “Oh, people – what’s more important? That he shave his head or that he’s actually there for him?” “As someone who has had cancer three times I NEVER wanted anyone to shave their head for me. I think this is great and hilarious and I’m sure Dave didn’t really want him to shave his head.” “Yall hating for no reason he’s showing support for his friend..”

On the show, Uncle Jesse was always obsessed with his hair. It would be a bold move for John to shave it off, but we get why he opted for the bald cap! His hair is, like, his signature thing — not to mention that it’s very likely connected to his income.

At the end of the day, the bald cap was probably just meant to make Dave laugh, giving him a moment of joy amid a really tough health crisis. That’s what really matters, right?

Or was this super insensitive? Let us know what YOU think (below).

