Chrissy Teigen Reflects On The 'Hardest 4 Days' Of Her Life While Cuddling With Her Mom & Daughter Luna

Chrissy Teigen soaking up the vibes of a tender mother-daughter moment during hard times.

As you’re likely aware, it’s been a sensitive time for the Cravings author following the loss of her third child last month, a boy that she and husband John Legend had named Jack. Slowly but surely, Chrissy has been getting back to her jovial presence on social media. But as expected, there are still moments where the weight of what she’s experienced — and everything else going on in her life amid the pandemic — puts her in a mood that only a mother’s love can cure.

On Saturday, Teigen uploaded a photo of herself with her mom, Vilailuck Teigen, and her 4-year-old daughter, Luna, where the trio can be seen snuggling up together and lovingly looking back at the camera. She captioned her Instagram post:

“One day I will tell you the recent story of the hardest 4 days of my life. for now, here’s me needing my mommy”

See the adorably cozy moment (below):

How sweet to see Chrissy being comforted by her mom while also receiving love from her daughter. Solid support coming in from both directions! Fans and celeb friends like Lily Aldrige, Kate Hudson, Jenna Dewan, Paris Hilton and more sent their well wishes in the comments section.

In a recent interview with ET, Legend opened up about the heartbreaking loss and expressed gratitude for the outpouring of support they’ve received since. He shared:

“We’ve heard from so many people who have gone through it too and it’s been encouraging to be getting so much love and support from so many people who have experienced similar things. Chrissy sharing what she shared has also been helpful for other people who are going through it and may go through it in the future. So thank you.”

Meanwhile at home, the Bring The Funny host has been unpacking the tragedy with her kids and sharing the ways that Luna and her 2-year-old brother Miles have paid tribute to their late sibling.

Chrissy recently shared a video of her daughter holding a teddy bear with Jack’s ashes and explained the sweet meaning behind Luna’s gesture:

“This is the cutest, most beautiful thing I have ever seen. We just got baby Jack’s ashes back, so they’re in here for now with some blessed holy tie string. And Luna put a little therapy bear around him, and the best part is, I came down and she gave him a piece of her favorite snack. A tiny piece of Pirate’s Booty. … She’s amazing.”

We’re so glad this family has each other to lean on through thick and thin!

