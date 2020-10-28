Chrissy Teigen Brings Back The Funny In CUTE Instagram Story Vids! Watch!

Chrissy Teigen is back!

After suffering a tragic pregnancy loss nearly one month ago, the 34-year-old has shied away from social media. But after the catharsis of her powerful essay on the tragedy — and maybe one more crying panic attack — she’s back to doing what she loves most: being silly, spending time with her kids, and of course cooking.

The cookbook author snapped a series of videos on her Instagram Story Tuesday night and Wednesday, starting off with a festive pancake-making session in a variety of colors accompanied by daughter Luna and a friend. She also had sweet potatoes and squash roasting in the oven, which she highlighted along with the brief caption:

“I missed posting my cookbook journey. I am so incredibly proud—it will absolutely be my best ever. I got to step away from the world and do something I love, but I truly missed being able to bring you along for the journey. I love and missed you guys. I’m back!”

So happy to have you back, too!

The Chrissy’s Court host later shared clips of herself with the 4-year-old once again, this time out of the kitchen and trying on silly glasses instead.

We even got a peek at Luna’s artwork! John Legend and 2-year-old Miles weren’t around, but we’re sure it’s only a matter of time before they start making regular social media appearances as well.

On Wednesday, Teigen got to more pressing matters: missing Instagram Story filters! She asked in a very serious voice from her bathroom:

“Guys, I’m very concerned. What happened while I’ve been gone to the pretty filter? The simple one that wasn’t too much, you could make it warm. Where is it? I leave for a f**king month and the pretty filter is gone? Oh my god!”

Ha! Awww!

We’re so glad to see Chrissy starting to get back to her lovable, social media-obsessed self. See momma getting silly again (below)!

Thankfully she’s taken her own time to recuperate and already seems so much more full of life. Luckily there’s been plenty of support for her; in her Medium essay, she thanked the fans, friends, doctors, and all those in her life who have been so supportive since the loss of Jack, writing:

“Thank you to everyone who has been so kind. Thank you to the incredible doctors who tried so hard to make our third life a reality. Thank you to my friends and family and our entire household for taking care of me through all the adult diaper changes, bed rest and random hugs. Thank you John for being my best friend and love of my life. A lot of people think of the woman in times like this but I will never forget that john also suffered through these past months, while doing everything he could to take care of me.”

We’re all here for you, Chrissy! And ready for whatever you care to post!

Speaking of that essay, gurl wasn’t done being adorable on Wednesday — this time on Twitter fan-girling over Hillary Clinton sharing her post!

oh my god Hillary Clinton just tweeted my essay now I have to delete the stupid videos I just posted oh my god please dont look at them Hillary Clinton — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) October 28, 2020

I’m so honored @hillaryclinton. You have dedicated your life to fighting for women’s and children’s health, so to have you share my piece about my experience means the absolute world to me. Wow. Wow. https://t.co/9xv5SBDgGX — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) October 28, 2020

She proved just how much of a fan she was by sharing a video of the time she saw Hillary speak at Glamour’s Women of the Year awards:

Awww! “Don’t leave us” is what so many were shouting to Chrissy!

