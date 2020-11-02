Chrissy Teigen Debuts New Tattoo Honoring Late Son Jack -- As Her Friends Donate Same Amount Of Blood Used While She Was Hospitalized!

Chrissy Teigen has found a beautiful and special way to keep her late son Jack‘s memory alive for years to come.

On Halloween, the 34-year-old revealed a new tattoo of the beloved boy’s name on her right wrist! It’s written in cursive script and located just above another tat she got in honor of her family, which includes the monikers of her husband John Legend and their two kids, Luna and Miles.

Teigen shared a glimpse of her precious new ink (below) in a photo from an apparent date night with her hubby.

With heartbreaking pictures of herself grieving the pregnancy loss, the powerful essay she shared about the tragic experience one month later, and now this new addition, Chrissy will no doubt have ample reminders of the deep love she will always carry for her third child.

As a reminder, the All Of Me singer has a matching family tattoo featuring the names, “Chrissy – Luna – Miles” on his body, though it’s unclear at this time if he also added Jack. Los Angeles-based artist Winter Stone is reportedly behind all of three of the pair’s meaningful pieces.

It’s been so hard seeing the model and her family navigate this painful time, and we sincerely hope this body art can help with the healing process.

To that point, tributes to Jack continued over the weekend when some of Teigen’s closest friends got together for a blood drive where they honored the sacrifices made in an attempt to save his life. The group collectively donated seven bags of blood to represent the same number used for transfusions while Chrissy was hospitalized.

Alongside a picture and video montage of the tribute, the Cravings author wrote:

“I have the absolute best friends in the world. A small circle but if it were 50 times larger, I still wouldn’t feel the love I do every day. Seven bags donated for the seven used for Jack. Love you so much, @kimmiekyees.”

I have the absolute best friends in the world. A small circle but if it were fifty times larger, I still wouldn’t feel the love I do every day. 7 bags donated for the 7 used for jack. Love you so much, @kimmiekyees pic.twitter.com/VuQnHcYSlm — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 2, 2020

Wow. We’re not crying, you’re crying…

The momma’s new ink and her video post were met with thousands of likes and supportive comments from fans who want her to feel supported through this difficult time as much as we do.

We continue to send you all of our love, Chrissy and John!

[Image via Chrissy Teigen/Instagram/Twitter]