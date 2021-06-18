Chrissy Teigen's Team Says The Bullying DMs Michael Costello Posted Are FAKE!!!

Well this got a whole lot more interesting!

Earlier this week, designer Michael Costello called out Chrissy Teigen for bullying and posted some seriously awful purported direct messages showcasing her alleged mean girl behavior. He claims this caused him to become blacklisted by celebs over the years, “traumatized, depressed,” and suicidal.

Well now, the Cravings author is hitting back! Someone from her camp revealed to Business Insider the messages the Project Runway star shared are not authentic!!

Insider ALSO found inconsistencies in the alleged DMs that could suggest they are manipulated. The site broke down many identifiers in the screenshots that appear to come from various forms of Instagram and Chrissy’s profile throughout the years, which is generally a red flag pointing to doctored content.

The following are a couple items that make the messages seem very fishy…

As you can see (above) the verified checkmark is missing from Chrissy’s handle. IG introduced verification in late 2014 and Teigen was verified by early 2015. This would make it seem like the screenshot was taken in 2014.

There is a video chat icon at the top of the image, but video chat wasn’t introduced until 2018.

The purple and blue backgrounds were a design change that wasn’t implemented until February 2020 — so the background color and her lack of verification suggest that something isn’t quite right.

Chrissy’s profile picture is the same snap she had in 2014. But she changed her profile picture sometime before December 2016, thus a screenshot taken after that time would have shown her current profile picture.

ICYMI, all this Costello drama was drummed up after Chrissy released a lengthy apology on Monday for her past “troll” actions, following celebs like Courtney Stodden and Farrah Abraham calling her out for the vicious things she posted. In part, she shared:

“Not a day, not a single moment has passed where I haven’t felt the crushing weight of regret for the things I’ve said in the past. As I look at them and understand the hurt they caused, I have to stop and wonder: How could I have done that? I’ve apologized publicly to one person, but there are others — and more than just a few — who I need to say I’m sorry to. I’m in the process of privately reaching out to the people I insulted. It’s like my own version of that show My Name is Earl! I understand that they may not want to speak to me. I don’t think I’d like to speak to me. (The real truth in all of this is how much I actually cannot take confrontation.) But if they do, I am here and I will listen to what they have to say, while apologizing through sobs.”

