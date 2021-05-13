Chrissy Teigen Slammed For MORE Awful Tweets -- This Time Involving Quvenzhané Wallis & Farrah Abraham

The floodgates have been opened…

Chrissy Teigen is coming under fire for some more past terrible tweets after telling Courtney Stodden to die by suicide. And in light of the 35-year-old model’s apology to Stodden, many people have now demanded for her to say sorry to Quvenzhané Wallis and Farrah Abraham. Writer Clarkisha Kent even messaged the momma, saying:

“Apologize to Quvenzhané Wallis as well. Additionally you’re still a troll so you might not want to use that in the past tense. I hope this is the day you realize that some things come with their own punishment & that projecting your self-hate onto others isnt ‘quirky’ Seek help.”

Related: Chrissy Teigen Has A BRUTAL Take On These ‘Creepy’ Leaked Celeb Raya Videos!

Another commented on Chrissy’s apology:

“What about Lindsey Lohan and Farrah Abraham? You gonna apologize to them too? I would imagine there are more and odd that you target young women.”

In case you didn’t know, Teigen had slut-shamed the Teen Mom reality star for selling and releasing a sex tape with porn star James Deen to Vivid Entertainment in 2013. The since-deleted post read:

“Farrah Abraham now thinks she is pregnant from her sex tape. In other news you’re a whore and everyone hates you. Whoops not other news, sorry.”

Despite intense criticism, the wife of John Legend vehemently defended her comments about Abraham on social media at the time. She reportedly commented, per Us Weekly:

“Ok, so what I have learned today is slut shaming is a thing like bullying. Do NOT bully sluts, guys. We have a real problem here. People are really defending backdoor teem mom hardcore [porn] . . . Are we really gonna pretend like this girl just had an accidentally leaked sex tape? Seriously?? What the f**k is wrong with you?”

And it did not end there. Teigen continued to fight back by asking followers:

“Does calling this ‘slut shaming’ make you feel better? Like pulling the bully card? Ladies: you aren’t a super feminist for okaying super whores. You don’t need to defend EVERYone with a vagina.”

The Lip Sync Battle co-host then added:

“I believe in strong women. F**k, I love women. But a spade is a spade. And we can do better.”

Yeah, it only gets more interesting…

Chrissy also attacked a then 9-year-old Wallis, who had been nominated for an Oscar for her role in Beasts of the Southern Wild that same year. The TV personality seemingly implied that the young actress had been arrogant or bratty while attending the ceremony, writing in a note:

“Is it okay to call a small child cocky? I am forced to like Quvenzhané Wallis because she’s a child right? Okay fine.”

While we recognize Chrissy no longer posts like this and has changed a lot, the tweets are obviously still shocking… especially when directed at a CHILD.

This all comes after an old tweet that Chrissy wrote about the Celebrity Big Brother star resurfaced this week, where she sent them a DM to kill themselves. As we mentioned before, the star has taken some ownership and claimed to have “tried to connect with Courtney privately.” You can check out the entire message (below):

is nothing compared to how I made Courtney feel. I have worked so hard to give you guys joy and be beloved and the feeling of letting you down is nearly unbearable, truly. These were not my only mistakes and surely won’t be my last as hard as I try but god I will try!! — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 12, 2021

And I am so sorry I let you guys down. I will forever work on being better than I was 10 years ago, 1 year ago, 6 months ago. — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 12, 2021

However, Stodden later revealed they were still blocked on social media and had not heard from anyone about the ordeal.

Oof, this just keeps getting messier. And look, obviously we know how it is to have a past you’re not proud of! That’s why we made our own apologies, both public and personal, over a decade ago. People f**k up. And people change, and people grow. Do you think Chrissy has grown? Let us know in the comments (below).

[Image via Sheri Determan/WENN, Adriana M. Barraza/WENN]