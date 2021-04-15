Chrissy Teigen Reveals HILARIOUS Reason She Posts More Photos Of Luna Than Miles!

Have you ever noticed Chrissy Teigen seems to post more photos of Luna than she does of Miles?

Well, it’s not just your imagination. She totally admitted it! And no, she’s not because Luna is her favorite — there’s actually a HILARIOUS reason why Teigen doesn’t feature her two children equally on social media.

Related: Chrissy Teigen Is DONE Dieting!

On Thursday, the Cravings author shared a series of pictures on Instagram showing Luna in a princess outfit as she completed an epic scavenger hunt “to get to ZOMBIESSSSS” for her “dream” fifth birthday celebration. So cute!

But the Lip Sync Battle host also addressed something her fans have been so curious about in the caption:

“‘Why do you post Luna so much more’ you ask? Because Miles hates pictures and he’s always butt ass naked.”

Ha! Hilarious!

Well, that would explain it! The former model then provided a short example of her struggling to take Mile’s photo. In it, the 2-year-old mopes on a pillow with a pair of headphones on.

Take a look (below):

While the video has no sound, we can only imagine the momma pleading for him to smile at the camera. Instead, Miles gives her the side-eye and shuts them closed.

Hey, at least she got him to put on clothes! LOLz!

Of course, there are still plenty of photos of Miles on her social media account, such as the one where he photo-bombed his mom’s thirst-trap snaps. There’s also an image of a smiley Miles in a family photo taken on Wednesday, but he was probably all teeth because Chrissy and John Legend had a “yes day” for Luna. In case you don’t know what it means, the parents agree to anything their child wants on whatever chosen day. For Luna, it seems like she wanted to hunt Zombies.

You can only imagine how that went for them!

Meanwhile, Teigen opened up about how her children share similarities to her in a recent interview with People. Speaking about Miles, the Bring The Funny judge said:

“Miles is very emotional. He’s a lot like me too. He wears his heart on his sleeve, and we embrace that. I think more men should embrace their emotions. I think that’s really important in this world. That it’s okay to cry, and it’s okay to be upset about something or to be sad about something. We’re going to talk it through and it’s okay.”

However, Luna is basically Teigen’s mini-me.

“She is a bit of a perfectionist which I didn’t know I was until the past few years. I’m trying to tell her that not everything — it’s funny because when I talk to her, I’m actually talking to myself too — not everything has to be perfect and there is joy and beauty in imperfections, and don’t be so hard on yourself. And that’s me talking to myself when I tell her that stuff.”

What did you think about Teigen’s explanation for the lack of Miles photos? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via Chrissy Teigen/Instagram]