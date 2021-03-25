Chrissy Teigen QUITS Twitter! See Her Emotional Final Tweets!

OH NO!

In what has probably been an inevitable move for months now — just one we all dreaded — Chrissy Teigen has declared she is quitting Twitter.

One of the most popular sassy commenters on all things culture, pop and otherwise, for the past decade, Chrissy has amassed an audience of nearly 14 MILLION followers (which temporarily included the current President of the United States!).

But her life has changed so much over the past months, and it’s changed how she views the social media platform that has served as her soapbox. She wrote:

“Hey. For over 10 years, you guys have been my world. I honestly owe so much to this world we have created here. I truly consider so many of you my actual friends. But it’s time for me to say goodbye. This no longer serves me as positively as it serves me negatively, and I think that’s the right time to call something. My life goal is to make people happy. The pain I feel when I don’t is too much for me. I’ve always been portrayed as the strong clap back girl but I’m just not. My desire to be liked and fear of pissing people off has made me somebody you didn’t sign up for, and a different human than I started out here as! Live well, tweeters. Please know all I ever cared about was you!!! I encourage you to know and never forget that your words matter. No matter what you see, what that person portrays, or your intention. For years I have taken so many small, 2-follower count punches that at this point, I am honestly deeply bruised. I have made my mistakes, throughout years and in front of hundreds of thousands, and been held accountable for them. I’ve learned an incredible amount here. God I have said f**ked up s**t and killed myself over it as much as you killed me. But one thing I haven’t learned is how to block out the negativity. I’m just a sensitive s**t, okay!? I don’t wanna be this way! I just am! But I love you guys and I cherish our time together, I truly do. I also hate you. <3”

So sad!

Like we said, we can’t say we’re completely surprised. After her tragic pregnancy loss last year, the Lip Sync Battle co-host took a short break from being a social media queen. And since she came back her heart has not been in it, not quite the same as it had been.

Chrissy has also recently become sober, which fundamentally changes how you react with the world. Considering the amount of hate the Cravings author has faced — both from the general proportion of trolls for someone with so many readers and also from the nonsensical, QAnon-fueled conspiracy theorists who actually think she’s part of a cabal of baby murderers — you can kind of understand why she doesn’t want to face that kind of vitriol sans vino.

But what do YOU think about Chrissy’s exit? Will you miss her presence??

