Chrissy Teigen Is DONE Dieting!

No more counting calories, Chrissy Teigen has had it with diet culture! The cookbook author announced to People on Monday that she’s redefined what a well-balanced life means to her, and it certainly doesn’t involve crazy food restrictions.

After a lifetime of “ups and downs” with “dieting and diet culture,” the 35-year-old has met her breaking point amid the tragic loss of her son Jack, not to mention a locked down world due to the pandemic. Done with wasting her energy on things that don’t matter all that much in the long run, Chrissy told the magazine:

“I’ve thrown all of that [diet culture] out of the window. I think now at this point in my life it’s more important for me to enjoy things as they come.”

While it’s been obvious to the public that John Legend’s wife is taking some major strides to find renewed happiness and peace of mind in her private life — such as quitting Twitter — the momma of two confirmed to the outlet that she’s focusing on what’s “going to make me happy” these days. Yes, that means indulging on whatever she wants!

“I eat things when I want them. Because if I don’t my mind personally goes crazy. I kind of put my mind over body a little bit, mind and spirit over body. If it’s going to make me happy and make me feel good, then I indulge in it.”

But don’t forget diet culture goes far beyond just food! Taking all of her wellness into account, the Lip Sync Battle host continued:

“I’ve lived a whole life. I’ve spent way too many years counting calories, scheduling way too many workouts and trying to figure out what my term for wellness was for myself. I’ve been trying to figure that out for so so long.”

Haven’t we all! Her answer? Having fun!!

“Now I know that it’s on the ground playing with my kids, getting out there, going to a park, going to an aquarium, being able to drive around with my kids in the car. That is activity for me and I enjoy doing things like that.”

When she needs a break from the chaos of her kiddos (4-year-old Luna and 2-year-old Miles, above), the model has added a few other tricks into her wellness routine.

“I will say I indulge in some things I thought were maybe cuckoo before. I do appreciate a good sound bath and I’m learning to meditate.”

Relatable as ever, Chrissy joked she’s “not necessarily a great meditator because I really think so, so much.” Meditation is no joke, y’all! The Chrissy’s Court lead concluded:

“I do love yoga and pilates now but the balance in it is really nice because it’s nice to be able to kill two birds by playing with my kids and getting that activity in honestly. To me that’s more fun. John is different, he’s the kind of guy who can go to the gym at like 6, 7 in the morning every single day no matter what but me, no, I try to have fun with it.”

Very impressive, John!! Their differing fitness mindsets just goes to show that opposites really do attract!

Thoughts on all this, Perezcious readers? We think it’s so great to hear how empowered Chrissy has become as she takes her health and happiness into account. Diet culture can be so damaging to our minds and bodies! Do what works for YOU, folks!

