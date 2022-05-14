Christina Haack & Ant Anstead Ordered To Attend Mediation Amid Messy Custody Battle

Christina Haack and Ant Anstead are taking some steps to resolve their nasty custody dispute!

According to court documents obtained by Us Weekly, the former couple has been ordered by a judge to attend mediation amid their custody battle over their two-year-old son Hudson. Christina and Ant are reportedly planning to meet with the mediator on June 15 in order to potentially figure out their custody dispute and visitation issues before their next hearing.

As we’ve reported, the parents have been at odds ever since Ant filed an emergency petition seeking full custody of their son despite previously agreeing to shared joint custody. The 43-year-old claimed that Christina has created an unsafe environment for Hudson since they divorced. He pointed to one instance where the Flip or Flop alum dropped Hudson off at his home with a sunburn so bad their little guy had tears in his eyes. Another example? The Wheelers Dealers star said she allegedly brought Hudson back to his house in January without sharing that he had tested positive for COVID-19:

“At the time, my partner [Renée Zellweger] was filming her new project and her covid diagnosis placed the whole production on pause.”

Christina later commented on her ex-husband’s decision to seek full custody of Hudson in a statement, saying:

“What Ant is doing deeply saddens me. If this was really about Hudson, as he says, this should have been handled privately with a private judge or mediation, as myself and my attorney have suggested. I have had my share of ups and downs but I am a good mom and I love my children with all my heart and I will always protect them.”

Even her new husband, Josh Hall, came to her defense in a lengthy Instagram post, writing:

“Coming from a split home myself, I know it’s not easy on youngsters, but in todays world sadly, it’s pretty common. So Christina and I will always remain unfazed by any outside noise and save the kids from any unnecessary trauma.Christina is a very driven and incredible woman who has an ability to brush anything off and keep herself composed while being a positive influence in these kids lives while achieving success in anything she does. I admire her greatly for that…especially watching my own mother do the same for my siblings and I growing up, I can appreciate it.”

However, Ant’s emergency request was ultimately denied after the court determined he had provided an “insufficient showing” of evidence in his filing – plus did not give enough notice about the petition. A new court date has been scheduled for June 28, so we’ll have to see if these two can settle their co-parenting issues before then.

