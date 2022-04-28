Whoa! Ant Anstead Drops Legal Bombshell – Shockingly Files For FULL Custody Of Son With Ex Christina Haack!

Ant Anstead dropped some shocking accusations about his ex Christina Haack as he attempts to change their custody agreement.

According to People, the 43-year-old filed for full custody of their 2-year-old son Hudson London on Thursday. Why is he making the sudden switch? In court documents obtained by TMZ, Ant shared some surprising claims about Christina, including that she created a dangerous environment for their child. What?!

Related: Christina Haack Got Secretly Hitched After Quick Engagement!

The Celebrity IOU: Joyride host accused his ex-wife of only spending roughly “9 full days each month” with Hudson over the past 20 months. In one instance, Ant alleged that after she spent time with their son, he came home with a bad sunburn that left him in tears. When he reached out to Christina about it, she allegedly responded:

“… it didn’t feel hot. Give him some Tylenol im sure it will be better tomorrow.”

The Wheelers Dealers alum also said she returned Hudson back to him without sharing that her family had tested positive for COVID-19:

“At the time my partner was filming her new project and her covid diagnosis placed the whole production on pause.”

That partner is, of course, actress Renée Zellweger.

Further accusing her of being an “unsafe parent,” he then pointed out the time she smoked hallucinogenic toad venom when she met her current husband, Joshua Hall, in the filing. But that’s not all. Ant also claimed that when Christina does have Hudson, she uses him as a pawn and puts him all over social media, including in paid posts.

Whoa…

Although the former couple currently has shared custody over Hudson, he now wants full custody – with alternating weekends for Christina. According to TMZ, Ant also wants the judge to stop her from posting him on social media in any sort of “commercial endeavor” without his approval.

In response to the filing, the HGTV star told the publication that she was upset by the situation, saying:

“What Ant is doing deeply saddens me. If this was really about Hudson, as he says, this should have been handled privately with a private judge or mediation, as myself and my attorney have suggested. I have had my share of ups and downs but I am a good mom and I love my children with all my heart and I will always protect them.”

Before the news broke, Christina even took to Instagram to share a cryptic quote from author Jill Blakeway that read:

“‘When a toxic person can no longer control you, they will try to control how others see you. The misinformation will feel unfair, but you stay above it, trusting that other people will eventually see the truth just like you did.’”

Well, it certainly seems like the Flip or Flop star is trying to tell everyone something here. Ch-ch-check it out (below):

Things are about to get messy here! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments.

[Image via Entertainment Tonight/YouTube, Ant Anstead/Instagram]