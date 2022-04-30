Christina Haack's New Hubby Defends Her After Ant Anstead Claims She's A Bad Mom!

Josh Hall is coming to his wife’s defense!

Just one day after Ant Anstead slammed Christina Haack for supposedly being a bad mom in an emergency filing to get full custody of their child Hudson, the HGTV star’s new beau has a message regarding the messy family situation!

Taking to Instagram with a candid reaction to the custody battle, Josh shared a family photo including the 2-year-old as well as Christina’s other children, Taylor, 11, and Brayden, 6, whom she shares with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa. And they look like the perfect happy family — if you didn’t know all the drama going on behind the scenes!

Addressing his relationship with the little ones, Josh began:

“Never did I think taking on 3 kids from 2 other males would be easy. What I was sure of, the woman connected to them was worth it all. I am not these kids biological father, they have those. What I will be is the best example of a quality human being, always show them how to treat their mother with respect and support them in any way I can during their development.”

Just as he should! The retired police officer, who married into the family last year, also has a unique perspective on this custody battle considering his parents divorced when he was a child, Josh recalled:

“Coming from a split home myself, I know it’s not easy on youngsters, but in todays world sadly, it’s pretty common. So Christina and I will always remain unfazed by any outside noise and save the kids from any unnecessary trauma.”

Of course, that will only get harder to do depending on how long this legal fight goes on. While Ant’s petition to the court was denied by a judge, the exes are set to appear for a hearing in late June to discuss the situation further, so there’s no saying how complicated this could get. Despite the unwanted battle, the 38-year-old is apparently holding up just fine, all things considered. Josh gave fans a little inside into the Christina on the Coast star’s mindset after learning about Anstead’s filing, sharing:

“Christina is a very driven and incredible woman who has an ability to brush anything off and keep herself composed while being a positive influence in these kids lives while achieving success in anything she does. I admire her greatly for that…especially watching my own mother do the same for my siblings and I growing up, I can appreciate it.”

So, why did the Wheeler Dealers host, who split from Haack in 2021, blast her anyway??

As we’ve reported, the TV personality alleged that his baby momma was an unfit mother for a series of reasons. He first claimed that she rarely sees Husdon but often uses him for sponsored social media posts. She has also allegedly become negligent, such as one time when she allowed him to become very sunburnt. Also, he claims that she sent Hudson back to him without sharing that he had been exposed to coronavirus. Because of these accusations, he requested a change to their joint custody agreement. Thankfully for Christina, the judge did not believe there was sufficient evidence to prove “critical circumstances concerning the child,” so the petition was promptly denied. For now, at least.

In the Flip or Flop alum’s first statement on the filing, she suggested this was more of a way to get back at her than “about Hudson,” telling People:

“What Ant is doing deeply saddens me. If this was really about Hudson, as he says, this should have been handled privately with a private judge or mediation, as myself and my attorney have suggested. I have had my share of ups and downs but I am a good mom and I love my children with all my heart and I will always protect them.”

Well, it sounds like Josh has a very similar opinion. In his lengthy Instagram post, he also urged fans to remember that they don’t know the full story despite Christina and Ant’s fame, saying:

“There is a lot that goes on in personal lives that isn’t for public consumption, therefore not shared, kept private. So trust me as someone who likes to keep a low profile, no one except those directly involved knows jack about any situation more than them. 2 sides and the truth.”

And if you didn’t already get the sense that he’s willing to do whatever it takes to make sure his woman is protected, Hall made sure to state it point-blank, concluding:

“I will always protect her, keep her safe and no one will hurt her with me in the picture. She doesn’t bother anyone, she deserves the same in return. I will ensure that’s the case.”

Aw! Gotta love the support! Christina definitely does! She shared the post on her IG Story, remarking:

“This man, my rock. “

Divorces and custody battles can get brutal, especially when the parents have other issues (potentially) at play, so the fact that Josh is standing so strongly by his wife’s side and looking out for her children no matter what must be so comforting! Ch-ch-check out Hall’s full post (below):

Now we wonder if Renée Zellweger will be dishing her opinion soon!

Reactions to all this, Perezcious readers? Are you surprised Josh is lending his voice to the conversation? Do you think his involvement could upset Ant even more? Let us know all your thoughts in the comments (below)!

