Hold Up, Is Zac Efron Dating Selling Sunset Star Amanza Smith?!

Are Zac Efron and Amanza Smith together? Social media users sure seem to think so!

The rumors of their relationship started circulating when the 34-year-old actor posed alongside the Selling Sunset star in a group picture with Tarek El Moussa, Heather Rae Young, Mary Fitzgerald, and UFC announcer Bruce Buffer while in Las Vegas this week. Smith and Efron looked rather cozy together in the snapshot, leading many to believe there may have been something more going on between them. Swipe right to ch-ch-check out it (below):

Hmmm…

To be honest, they do seem rather coupley here! So what is actually going on between them? Well, it turns out reportedly nothing. According to TMZ, they are not a couple and just ended up at the same dinner since Efron and El Moussa are friends with Buffer.

The insiders also told the outlet that the reality star is currently dating a professional soccer player from overseas and is madly in love with him. In November 2020, her boss Jason Oppenheim actually spilled to Express that Smith had a “new boyfriend” who she’s been making trips out to see in Europe:

“I do [know who it is], but I’m not going to say. I’ll let them handle that.”

So it is safe to say that she is off the market!

As you know, the real estate agent was dealing with a messy custody battle with her former husband Ralph Brown. But in September, Smith was granted “sole legal and physical custody” of her daughter Noah and son Braker after the 43-year-old completely vanished from their lives. Meanwhile, Brown received “no visitation” with the kids until he provided the courts with updated personal information – including a new address.

After such a challenging situation, we’re glad to see Amanza living life and seemingly happy with her mystery beau!

For his part, Efron broke up with Vanessa Valladares in April after 10 months of dating. His friend Kyle Sandilands touched on the split on an episode of The Kyle and Jackie O Show, saying:

“It’s only recent, but not, like, yesterday recent. But they’ve gone their separate ways. … No drama, but it’s done.”

A source later claimed to Us Weekly that the duo couldn’t make time for each other anymore due to his busy filming schedule:

“Zac is about to start a busy year of filming and wanted to make a clean break now.”

Even more so, it seems Efron believed Valladares would have been a distraction while shooting:

“Zac is secretly relieved about this turn of events as he feels she would be a distraction to him during the filming of the intense drama.”

For now, Zac is single, and we can put these romance rumors to bed.

