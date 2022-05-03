Here's The Video Of MORTIFYING Moment Olivia Wilde Got Served Onstage!

A video of Olivia Wilde getting served custody papers in front of a live audience at CinemaCon has just hit the internet and it is SOOO cringey.

As we reported last week, the director was in the middle of presenting her new film Don’t Worry Darling at the event when she was interrupted by someone passing her an ominous manila envelope that read “personal and confidential” on the front. She quickly discovered that the envelope included legal papers from her ex Jason Sudeikis, who later blamed the process service company involved for the appalling situation. The actor, who split from Wilde in November 2020, also claimed that he had “no idea” that the legal drama would occur so publicly.

While we learned that Olivia was furious about the whole thing afterward, you’d never know judging by her live reaction — she totally compartmentalized and moved forward! What a pro!

In a video shared by TMZ on Tuesday, the 38-year-old is mid-speech when she sees someone approach the stage off camera. She then stops her speech about her upcoming physiological thriller and asks:

“This is for me? Right now?”

After collecting the envelope, the Booksmart filmmaker then pondered what it could be out loud — and her nonchalant attitude proves she had no idea what was coming next. She joked:

“This is very mysterious. I’m going to open it now… is this a script?”

Welp, she was wrong! After pulling out the thick document she realized exactly what it was: custody papers for her two children, Otis, 8, and Daisy, 5. So brutal. Attempting to press on as if nothing had just happened (and hide the docs from nearby cameras), she responded:

“Oh, okay. Got it. Thank you.”

Oooooh. It’s just so painfully awkward!

She held the envelope for most of her speech before tucking it behind her back. Ch-ch-check it out (below)!

Olivia Wilde got served legal docs in the most *creative* way ???? See the infamous moment … https://t.co/TKDOeANms2 pic.twitter.com/Ie7x7Na26v — TMZ (@TMZ) May 2, 2022

Kudos to her poker face! We know those papers must have been so shocking to see at that moment, and yet she really kept herself composed, especially considering that she transitioned right into talking about “true love with the perfect partner.” Ouch. Take a listen to her full speech (below):

What a way to ruin such a big moment for her! No wonder she was upset! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Can you believe she stayed so calm?

