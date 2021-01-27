Christina Anstead Has Further Distanced Herself From Estranged Husband Ant Anstead Amid Their Divorce -- Look!

Letting the past go.

Christina Anstead is headed back to the start. On Tuesday, the Christina on the Coast host changed her Instagram bio name to Christina Haack, putting even more space between her and husband Ant Anstead after their divorce announcement last September.

Previously, the mother of three was also known as Christina El Moussa while married to Tarek El Moussa, the father of her eldest kids Brayden, 5, and Taylor, 10.

While the HGTV star’s IG handle remains the same (@christiniaanstead), this is the latest move on the reality personality’s part to separate herself from Ant, who has been open about the divorce not being his idea.

When asked about the split, the car enthusiast told People in December:

“It really hit me hard. If you ask anybody that knows me properly, they know that I give myself fully. I had so much love for her.”

But the end of his almost two-year marriage hasn’t been all bad as the 41-year-old joined a five-week program to recover from the breakup — during which he lost over 20 pounds! Anstead shared with the outlet:

“The thing about healing is sometimes you feel like you’re making daily progress, and then, from nowhere, your legs get taken out, and you feel like you start again. But I’m certainly making steps towards healing, even if it’s really slow.”

Meanwhile, his soon-to-be ex-wife’s mind has been on the positive side of things as she reclaims what matters to her — such as the new ink she debuted on her spine!

The Flip or Flop co-host has also spent time doing what makes her happy, telling social media followers:

“When we have a choice to get caught up in alllllll the nonsense or just choose to find peace…I’m choosing the anomaly. It’s interesting how you can go from being worried / getting anxious about what people are saying about you to just deciding not to read / read into any of it. When you are officially done ‘playing the game.’ We all have the choice. choose the one that makes you feel good. I’ve always loved the ocean and find it relaxing—To me—this is peace and perfection.”

Christina seems to be handling this massive change quite well! Who knows what else she’ll switch up in the future as she readjusts to single life again.

