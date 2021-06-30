Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead’s Surprising Summer Romance Is Perfect: They Just 'Click'!

Adorable!

Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead made headlines last week when everyone learned the seemingly separate celebs were dating! Despite the somewhat random pairing, sources are now spilling all the deets on this new couple, and it sounds like it just WORKS!

Talking to People on Wednesday, an entertainment insider dished:

“Sometimes two people just meet and click, and the timing is right.”

It certainly sounds like that was the case for the Oscar winner and the British reality TV personality. After meeting recently on the set of Ant’s new Discovery+ TV show, Celebrity IOU: Joyride, the Bridget Jones actress was so smitten, she found an excuse to return to set shortly after her taping! LOVE the confidence!

But, still, heads were turning a bit at the match no one saw coming. It’s not like we’ve ever seen them running in the same circle… So how much do they really have in common?! A lot, as the insider explained:

“Renée is creative…and often goes for guys who think out of the box. She’s smart, thoughtful, and always looking to expand horizons and nurture those around her.”

Previous guys who’ve thought outside the box include Jim Carrey, Kenny Chesney, Bradley Cooper, and Jack White! So all in all, the unexpected is to be expected for the 52-year-old. The confidant added:

“Both of them are private and dislike public scrutiny, so they have that in common. He’s a creative guy with lots of interests, and she likes to write and produce, so they have things to talk about when together.”

It also doesn’t hurt that Anstead is fresh out of a divorce and ready to mingle!

While the split from ex Christina Haack was finalized just days before the 42-year-old officially coupled up with the Texan, the co-parents broke up in September 2020, with the HGTV star writing at the time:

“Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate. We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority. We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future.”

They share 1-year-old Hudson and were granted joint legal and physical custody of him. The Wheeler Dealers host is also the proud father of 14-year-old Archie and 17-year-old Amelie, whom he shares with ex-wife Louise Anstead. Wonder if Renée’s clicked with the kids yet??

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Do you ship them or is this couple too far out of left field for you?! Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

