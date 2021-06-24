So Random! Renée Zellweger Is Dating Ant Anstead!

Well, here’s a celebrity couple we definitely weren’t expecting!

According to TMZ, Renée Zellweger is dating none other than British TV personality Ant Anstead — news that comes days after the 52-year-old finalized his divorce from ex-wife, Flip or Flop star Christina Haack.

How did these two lovebirds get together in the first place? Well, the outlet reports the random new couple first met earlier this month when they were both filming an episode of Ant’s new Discovery+ show, Celebrity IOU Joyride, which sees him help stars like Mary J. Blige, Octavia Spencer, and Danny Trejo gift their loved ones an epic car transformation.

Apparently, the actress and reality star really hit it off, as Renée was said to have returned to set after filming their episode to “drop off some work boots” for Ant. (Nice play, gurl!)

The timing for this new romance couldn’t be better, since Ant and his ex just settled their divorce this month, agreeing to share legal and physical custody of their 21-month-old son Hudson London. Haack announced news of their split in September, writing:

“Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate. We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority. We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future.”

Anstead is also father to two children — 14-year-old son Archie and 17-year-old daughter Amelie — from his 12-year marriage to Louise Anstead, which ended in 2017.

The Bridget Jones star, meanwhile, was most recently linked to singer Doyle Bramhall II, who she dated from 2012 — two years after he had split from his ex-wife, with whom he shares two children — to 2020. Before that, the Oscar winner dated Bradley Cooper after they met while filming the thriller Case 39 in 2009. They split two years later.

In 2005, the Texas native got married to country star Kenny Chesney, but their marriage was later annulled just four months later, with the actress citing “fraud” as the reason for splitting up. She later clarified using that term, noting it was “listed in the documentation is simply legal language and not a reflection of Kenny’s character.”

Prior to that, Renée famously dated The White Stripes frontman Jack White after meeting while filming 2003’s Cold Mountain, but they split a year later. She was also engaged to Jim Carrey in 2000 after they met while filming Me, Myself & Irene in 1999 — but they amicably split within a year of being together.

Those are some really big names, so don’t mind us if we’re a little baffled by this link-up! What do U think about this new pairing though, Perezcious readers?

