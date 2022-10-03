Christina Hall Slams Ex Ant Anstead As She Agrees To No Longer Feature Son Hudson On Social Media Or TV!

Ant Anstead appears to have gotten his way in the battle over his 3-year-old son with ex-wife Christina Hall.

As you may remember, we reported last week the exes were in the middle of a heated custody battle for their son Hudson.! Sources told Us Weekly the parents spent 12 hours in mediation — but still came to no agreement over the actual custody over Hudson. Tough situation!

Things got worse last week when the Master Mechanic star alleged in court documents that Christina was exploiting their 3-year-old for “commercial opportunity” by featuring him on social media and in her reality show. He noted in his filings:

“The risks for a child working on a television production set (even if that ‘set’ is Christina’s home) are innumerable and well documented. Putting aside the obvious pressures of working within a TV production environment, children involved in television production often have lingering issues that affect their welfare, worldview, and self-image, leaving them diminished and dependent upon the perceived approval of others for their self-worth.”

Quite the claim! The Flip or Flop alum then hit back, explaining:

“I have never exploited our son Hudson. He appeared in a few of my own Instagram ads that each took less than 5 minutes to film. I have all the footage and they were all fun activities that he enjoyed doing, such as playing with toys or making cookies. These were organic moments in Hudson’s eyes. Nothing was forced and they were filmed with a cell phone, not a production team.”

However, according to the 39-year-old’s latest IG post, it appears Ant won the battle. His son will not be featured in her shows or posts going forward. She wrote Sunday:

“I am mentally exhausted over the recent false accusations against me. Hudson’s father has made attempts to turn my family, friends and fans against me through manipulation tactics and false information. This has had great impact on me and my household. Because of this, I have made the decision to no longer feature Hudson on Instagram, my tv shows or any social platforms until he is old enough to make this decision for himself.”

Despite giving in, she made clear to voice her argument against the decision at the same time, continuing:

“I have always been fine not having Hudson appear on public platforms and have made that clear. My only reason for wanting him to appear on my shows, has always been to participate in the fun activities/outings with our family/siblings.”

She does NOT seem happy!

Ant may be genuinely concerned; he cited the late Toddlers & Tiaras star Kailia Posey’s suicide as an example of the pressure the spotlight can have on young ones in his court filings. However, Christina argues this is far from what she’s done by featuring her son occasionally on her Insta — and she seems to think Ant knows it’s not a fair comparison! (And of course her argument is helped by the fact Ant himself posts pics and vids of Hudson all the time still…)

The mother of three continued:

“Hudson’s father has made it clear via his public court filings he is using Instagram to rate the kind of parent I am, since that is the only access he has to my personal life. This has been the case since July 2020. This is unnecessary pressure for a platform that is supposed to be used to share moments chosen, rather than a judgment tool…especially since this is a very small fraction of my personal life as the rest is kept between me and my family.”

She concluded:

“Thank you to all the people who can see beyond the nonsense being thrown at me. I am and will ALWAYS remain a protective mother. ”

Our only question: Will Ant stop posting Hudson, too? Only seems fair if he does… See her full post (below):

Eesh! What are your thoughts, Perezcious readers? Who’s in the right here? Let us know in the comments down below.

