Ant Anstead Says Taking Hudson 'Away' From Christina Haack Is 'Last Thing' He Wants Amid Custody Battle

Ant Anstead is clarifying his stance against Christina Haack amid their custody battle over 2-year-old son Hudson!

On Sunday, the Wheeler Dealers host posted a photo on Instagram with his children Amelie, 17, and Archie, 15, whom he shares with ex Louise Storey, while on a trip to visit them in England. But in the comments section, a worried fan decided to comment on the dad’s ongoing legal issue surrounding his 2-year-old son instead, writing:

“Don’t take away Hudson from his Mum. You will never forgive yourself Ant.”

As Perezcious readers know, Ant has filed for full custody of the kiddo, so it’s not surprising that someone is worried that the Christina on the Coast star’s connection to her son might be at risk. Interestingly, the Celebrity IOU: Joyride host quickly debunked those rumors!

Responding to the fan, the 43-year-old said:

“Huh? Who told you that? That’s the LAST thing I want!”

And in an attempt to avoid future miscommunications, the dad of three reminded fans to beware of what they read online, adding:

‘(Don’t believe the click bait press) x”

Was it click bait? Or has he realized any potential attempt at doing so would backfire and is now saving face? Either way, it’s good he’s publicly acknowledging this won’t be the case.

Ch-ch-check out Ant’s trip with his oldest children and his clap back (below)!

It’s great clarification, but we can see how some fans were confused!

Earlier this month, Renée Zellweger’s boyfriend filed an emergency petition to gain sole custody of the little boy claiming that Christina was a bad mother who had become negligent, allegedly allowing Hudson to get a severe sunburn in her care. But he’s also had extreme issues with the Flip or Flop alum’s use of social media, claiming she hardly sees their son but makes sure to use him for promo posts whenever possible.

Last week, he went so far as to slam her online by implying that she uses the tot as a “puppet,” writing in response to a different fan about his social media content of Hudson versus his ex-wife’s:

“Being a kid and capturing organic moments in the footsteps of a toddler I’m all in favour of! It’s a lovely diary to keep and look back on. But being a puppet ‘used’ for commercial gain and being made to perform makes my stomach sick. The two are of course very different x x”

The emergency order was denied for lack of evidence, but the exes are expected to sit down with a mediator in mid-June before a hearing at the end of next month. Here’s to hoping that the legal discussion doesn’t get too heated and that the parents can come to a mutually agreed upon decision surrounding Hudson’s care. All this back and forth, shady AF fighting is no good for anyone! But at least it’s comforting to know that Ant doesn’t want to get rid of Christina’s presence in his son’s life altogether — he just wants more control, we guess. Thoughts? Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via Ant Anstead/Christina Haack/Instagram]