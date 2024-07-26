Christina Hall BLASTS ‘Insecure Man’ Josh Hall & Slams Claims He’s ‘Blindsided & Heartbroken’ By Divorce!

Christina Hall is speaking out about her divorce from Josh Hall — and OH MY GOSH is she HEATED!

Obvi, at this point, we’ve all been following the saga. Last week, both halves of the couple filed for divorce, with Josh citing July 8 as the day of the split and Christina claiming it had actually been on the 7th. Either way, it was clear that they were both over their 2-year marriage and already facing disagreements over how to move forward — specifically in terms of splitting up their assets and dealing with finances.

Josh was the first to publicly comment on the breakup, taking to his Instagram account the other day with a shot of himself standing in the woods along with a prayer hands emoji. Now, though, his estranged wife is speaking out. And she is PISSED about how he’s handling the split!! The Christina on the Coast star took to her IG Story on Thursday with a sassy comment, writing:

“Over here waiting for the typical hired PR speech of ‘how I was blind-sided and how I’m working on myself and taking time to heal at her ranch’ … Meanwhile, I’m over here not as nice and quiet as I used to be”

Well, s**t!

Obviously irritated by Josh’s fight to retain spousal support, the rights to their TV shows, and split all their assets, she argued:

“I have worked my ass off to build this life for myself and my children and anyone who would try and take what they do not deserve / what they did NOT work for should be ashamed. An insecure man with a large ego can sure try to derail you — but ‘still I rise.’”

Putting him on blast!!! The Flip or Flop alum, who shares two kids with her ex Tarek El Moussa and one with her other ex Ant Anstead, also suggested that she and Hall were struggling with relationship issues for a while. She noted:

“For those that aren’t aware, divorces do not happen overnight.. & there is always a breaking point. This one is personal”

The HGTV personality also seemed to throw shade at her ex by uploading a selfie with a prayer hands emoji. LOLz!

Damn!!

She then posted a photo of her sons Brayden and Hudson walking the dogs, as if trying to prove that she’s totally unbothered. See (below):

Hmmm… Judging from her comments, she’s a little bothered by all this — and we can’t blame her! She’s been hustling and building a media and real estate empire for herself for years. She was kind enough to let Josh into her world, but for him to try to take it all from her after the split? It’s shady AF! Not to mention that he allegedly stole $35K from her bank account amid the breakup, too! From the sounds of it, she has every right to be upset.

Oh, and the drama has only just begun…

On Friday morning, Christina returned to the ‘gram to hit back at a TMZ article that made Josh out to be the “victim” of this ordeal. Sources told the outlet that Josh, who also works in real estate, was blindsided and heartbroken by the split. Those close to him claimed he knew the couple had issues in their relationship, but didn’t think his wife would end things this way. He was supposedly “seriously committed to Christina,” as the outlet put it, and all aspects of his life revolved around her. He was also said to be very dedicated to her children.

Now that they’ve split, the 43-year-old reportedly feels sad, and like he’s “lost his whole world.” He’s also bummed because he really loved the 41-year-old and their life together, and he thought they’d grown as a couple over the years, such as by buying their dream home in Newport Beach and working on various TV projects. Plus, sources claimed the Christina In The Country leading lady was the first to cut ties after “a disagreement” and “would only speak to him through an attorney.” As Josh started to realize where the marriage was headed, he hired his own legal counsel. Hmm.

Having already moved out of the couple’s marital home, he is now spending time in Nashville, going to the gym, and attending church regularly. And despite all this drama, he’s apparently “feeling optimistic and wishes nothing but the best for Christina and her kids,” the outlet added. Whoa.

Such a glowing take on this whole scandal, at least where Josh is concerned. And yet Christina is already calling BS on it!!! As mentioned, the reality star re-shared the article with fans online and hit back by saying:

“‘Blindsided and Heartbroken’ ‘Our sources say she stopped speaking to him after a disagreement and would only speak to him through an attorney .’ Huh… I didn’t block him — and I didn’t see any missed calls or texts the next day. Which happened to be my birthday. Strange — No flowers, no card, no messages like ‘Hope you had a nice birthday.’ Hmm… something’s not adding up here. But I’m down to keep playing ‘Christina Vs. The Victim’ as I love this game.”

OOF!

There is no question now that this is about to be one messy as hell breakup! Better buckle up! Reactions, Perezcious readers?!? Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via HGTV UK/HGTV/YouTube]