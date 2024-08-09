Christina Hall Begs Men To Stop Sending Her Love Letters Amid Divorce: ‘You Will Not Be My 4th Ex Husband’

Christina Hall has a message for her potential suitors out there: STOP!

It’s been just a few short weeks since announcing her split from Josh Hall, and the Flip or Flop alum already has men begging to get with her. And they’re not just sliding in her DMs with s**tty uninspired pickup lines — no, they’re sending her “cute” letters! OMG! What?? Taking to her Instagram Story on Thursday, the HGTV personality asked everyone to stop hitting on her, dishing:

“Dear men. Your hand written/typed letters are cute but no you will not be my 4th ex husband.”

OOF!!

How annoying! She’s hardly had any time to process her breakup and she’s already dealing with love letters from strangers! Rough!

Related: Awkward! Suki Waterhouse Will Open For Taylor Swift

The 41-year-old also shaded anyone giving her unwanted advice on her family at this time, sassily writing:

“Thank you for all the advice about my children and marriages. I really appreciate it. Thank you.”

Once again, so frustrating!!

The real estate investor was married to Tarek El Moussa, with whom she shares two kids, before moving on to Ant Anstead and welcoming her second son. Both those marriages crashed and burned, but she’s been fixing those relationships while dealing with her current split. Obviously, her rocky romantic history probably has a lot of people giving her unsolicited advice — it’s really no wonder she’s over it! Just like she’s over dealing with all the real estate agents now hounding her!

Yup, you read that right. It’s not just suitors trying to win her over. The longtime reality TV star has been facing an onslaught of interest from various real estate agents looking to sell her marital home in Newport Beach, California — something she has no interest in. She clapped back at them, too:

“Dear fellow realtors – please stop mailing and dropping expensive packets, I am not listing my home… but if I were to list it, I would list it myself as I am a real estate agent.”

Hah. Tell ’em!

As Perezcious readers know, the $12 million home is one of the assets the exes are fighting over amid their heated divorce. Josh is requesting they split up all their assets, and he even wants the rights to the shows they worked on since tying the knot. He was seen moving out of the ex-couple’s house on Sunday, where he was photographed backing up his stuff, including his motorcycles, a vintage Chevelle, and a vintage DeLorean. Christina previously lived in Dana Point, Cali, and has several other properties in Tennessee and South Carolina, per People. But it seems like she’s in no rush to leave her current home unless she’s going to be pushed out in the divorce!

In the meantime, she just wants everyone to leave her alone and let her handle her mess on her own terms. We can’t blame her! See her full post (below):

The downside of divorcing in public. Everybody knows your personal business and wants to butt in! Hopefully, this helps stop some of it!

Reactions? Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via HGTV/YouTube]