Christina Ricci Reveals 8-Year-Old Son Still Sleeps With Her While 9-Month-Old Daughter Is Already ‘Sleep Trained’

It’s funny how different kids are from one another — and how early you can see it! Christina Ricci knows that as well as any mom based on these revelations from her new interview!

During an interview with People published Monday, the 42-year-old actress opened up about her little ones’ sleeping arrangements. She revealed while her 9-month-old daughter Cleopatra — whom she shares with hubby Mark Hampton — is sleep trained to be in her own crib, her 8-year-old son Freddie still lays his head on a pillow next to hers.

The Addams Family alum explained she just wasn’t comfortable letting the young boy, whom she shares with ex-husband James Heerdegen, cry it out when he was a baby. She explained:

“He screamed himself hoarse and started banging his head against the crib railing.”

We’re sure every parent knows exactly how challenging that can be! For Freddie, co-sleeping was the only thing she found that worked. So of course she was surprised when Cleo didn’t need that at all! Christina noted:

“The fact that I can put [Cleo] down in her crib and she just goes to sleep when my 8-year-old still sleeps with me is amazing.”

She added of her infant daughter sleeping alone:

“When we decided to try it and see how she would react to it, she just sort of whined for about seven minutes and then laid down, clutched her little unicorn and went to sleep. It was like she was ready and she wanted to do it, and it was right for her.”

Independent little girl! What’s your take on Christina’s bed situation, Perezcious readers? She’s definitely not alone when it comes to celebs letting their kids sleep with them, but would you? Let us know in the comments (below)!

