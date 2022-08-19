WHAT? Christina Ricci Thinks She's 'Terrible' In The Movie Casper!

Christina Ricci is saying BOO while looking back to her performance in Casper.

This week, the acclaimed actress appeared on the WTF Podcast at least partially to talk about her Emmy-nominated role in Yellowjackets. But Marc Maron had to ask about some of her famous roles from back when she was a huge child star.

The topic of the 1995 film Casper came up — and Ricci had to shut the discussion down:

“If you actually watch Casper, I’m terrible in it.”

What?!

The actress quickly explained she doesn’t want to attack anyone’s love for the classic — her problem is just with her own performance:

“People get so upset when I say that. And I’m like, ‘No, it’s a wonderful movie.’ It’s a childhood treasure for people. But I am terrible in it.'”

If you’ll recall, the now 42-year-old played a moody teenager named Kat who moved into a haunted house in the box office hit — but as an adult she does NOT think she captured the character well! In retrospect she doesn’t think she “tried very hard” during filming:

“I was 13, there was a lot going on. I was 13, everything was very difficult and I was just always annoyed and I just don’t think I tried very hard to tell you the truth. Embarrassingly, I have to say, I don’t think I tried as hard as maybe I should have.”

Being an annoyed 13-year-old and playing a moody on-screen 13-year-old sounds like the perfect casting! Ha! But the Addams Family alum isn’t convinced. She recalls recently watching the film with her 8-year-old son Freddie Heerdegen and noticing her lack of “commitment”:

“I was showing my son and I remember just thinking, ‘Wow, that was not a believable line reading at all. No commitment, not a lot of commitment.’”

Wow!

Well, we’re all our own worst critics, right? Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know your thoughts in the comments (below).

