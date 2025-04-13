Christina Ricci Recalls Stranger Sending Her A ‘Printed-Out Photo’ Of His D**k When She Was Just 11 Years Old! WTF!

Christina Ricci is opening up about a disturbing piece of mail she received as a child.

The Yellowjackets actress appeared on Thursday’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, where she told the late night host about “the first d**k pic” she ever saw at just 11 years old… Which was totally against her will and totally GROSS!

Back in 1991, Christina and her group of friends were apparently big fans of prank calling. She recalled:

“We would all all 1-800-Mattress, leave off the last S for savings. We prank called them so much we ended up having a regular guy we would talk to named Jared. And we prank called all the time and talked to Jared until finally one of these idiot girls gave Jared her address and he sent a picture of his penis. In the mail!”

WTF! Ew! What a total perv!

Jimmy joked, “Wait, Jared didn’t go on to do commercials for a sandwich shop, did he?” to which Christina responded, “No, I don’t think it was the same guy.” The talk show host then tried to work through all the steps the sender would have had to go through to get the picture to the then-kids. The Addams Family star recalled:

“It was a printed-out photo developed at CVS Photoshop or something … ‘I’m going to send this to that group of 11-year-olds that keep calling me.’”

What a creep!

Christina noted “nobody told anyone,” including their parents — they just “stopped calling.” She added:

“It certainly was the first d**k pic I saw.”

Jimmy joked, “I mean, that’s a lot of effort. He gets an A for effort. He also gets a P for pervert.” Yuck! You can hear her talk more about it (below):

That’d be enough to scar anyone! Let alone a group of CHILDREN! Reactions, Perezcious readers??

