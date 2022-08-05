Cutting Ties?? Dozens Of Celebs UNLIKE Johnny Depp's Court Victory Post After Pre-Trial Documents Were Unsealed!

Amber Heard might be getting what she wanted after all!

Johnny Depp is starting to quietly lose support from celebrity friends after pre-trial documents were unsealed earlier this week. As we’ve been reporting, around 6,000 pages of court documents were released to the public, revealing restricted evidence from the courtroom.

These docs include even more damning text messages the Pirates of the Caribbean star allegedly sent, including one in which he seemingly apologizes after having “kicked” his ex-wife. It also includes allegations from his ex-wife’s team that he suffers from “erectile dysfunction” and he altered the photo and video evidence submitted to the court. Johnny also attempted to submit “nude pictures” of Heard, among other allegations and pieces of evidence blocked from the trial. Now that the scandalous pages are making headlines, some celebrities are apparently second-guessing their public support for the actor!

Twitter user @k4mil1aa has been paying close attention to the Amber vs. Johnny drama throughout the trial, often fact-checking allegations made against either party. On Thursday, they noticed something very unusual, writing:

“celebrities are removing their likes from Johnny Depp’s celebratory Instagram post lmao”

celebrities are removing their likes from Johnny Depp’s celebratory Instagram post lmao — kamilla (@k4mil1aa) August 4, 2022

As Perezcious readers know, on June 1, the Fantastic Beasts alum penned a lengthy statement on Instagram declaring his victory after a Virginia jury awarded him $10.35 million in damages following his six-week defamation trial. The post has about 20 million likes at this time — but the number is dwindling! Check out the OG upload (below):

Now, here’s a list of stars who have already unliked the post:

“Elle Fanning, Bella Hadid, Orlando Bloom, Robert Downey Jr., NikkieTutorials, Zoey Deutch, Sophie Turner, Joey King, Sam Claflin, Dakota Fanning, Jennifer Coolidge, Brittany Broski, Madelyn Cline, Amanda Knox, Jordan Fisher, Sam Fender, Christina Hendricks, McKenna Grace, Riley Keough, Bruce Campbell, and Halle Bailey.”

Wow! Those are a LOT of names! And it’s just the initial list of stars fans have noticed both liked and unliked the post. Who knows how many more there could be??

Two months ago, a Reddit user posted a list of all the famous folks that liked, commented, and supported the Hollywood Vampires frontman after his court victory. If you’re interested in checking that list to see if anyone else has decided to hit reverse on their double tap — check out the full record HERE!

The Twitter user, @k4mil1aa, also made sure to point out all the entertainers who have subtly supported Heard throughout the case by liking “pro-Amber posts” (not necessarily her own uploads), sharing:

“Sarah Paulson, Amanda Seyfried, John Legend, Edward Norton, Lena Heady, Phoebe Bridgers, Emily Ratajkowski, FKA twigs, Mia Farrow, Christina Ricci, Melissa Benoist, Julia Fox, Nathalie Emmanuel, Busy Philipps, Lindsay Lohan, Alex Winter, Kate Nash, Nikki Glaser, David Krumholtz, Kathy Griffin, Jodie Turner-Smith, Elizabeth Reaser, Elizabeth McGovern, Christine Lahti, and Pearl Mackie.”

Interestingly, Christina Ricci opened up about her long history with Johnny earlier this week, revealing he was the one who taught her what homosexuality was when she was 9 years old! They’ve also worked on several projects together, so, it’s noteworthy that she’s publicly supporting his ex!

Still, it’s hard to know if the recently revealed documents are the cause for these celebs pulling back their support or if they had a change of heart for another reason. Whatever the cause, the tide is shifting ever so slightly! And it’s coming at the right time for Amber as she has officially filed an appeal. Last month, a spokesperson for the Aquaman star told TMZ:

“We believe the court made errors that prevented a just and fair verdict consistent with the First Amendment. We are therefore appealing the verdict. While we realize today’s filing will ignite the Twitter bonfires, there are steps we need to take to ensure both fairness and justice.”

Johnny’s team clapped back, arguing:

“The jury listened to the extensive evidence presented during the six-week trial and came to a clear and unanimous verdict that the defendant herself defamed Mr. Depp in multiple instances. We remain confident in our case and that this verdict will stand.”

Depp has filed his own appeal to overturn the $2 million he owes his ex per the verdict in Heard’s countersuit. It remains unclear how things will play out — but either way, it seems Johnny’s reputation is still a bit too sticky for some celebs! Thoughts?! Did the unsealed documents change YOUR opinion on the case? Let us know (below)!

