Cindy Crawford Reminisces On Meeting Princess Diana & Prince William For The First Time After Her ‘Cameo’ On The Crown!

Cindy Crawford will never forget the moment she met Princess Diana and Prince William for the first time. And she is sharing those memories once again, all thanks to The Crown.

For those who don’t know, the 57-year-old made a brief appearance during the sixth and final season of the popular Netflix series — well, sort of. When Prince Philip visited Prince William at the teenager’s boarding school dorm in one scene, the late royal checked out several posters on the wall of three iconic ’90s supermodels. Who were they? None other than Claudia Schiffer, Naomi Campbell, and Cindy Crawford.

Cindy only appeared in the show through the old photo. However, the moment had her thinking back to when she first met Diana and William – around the time he “just discovered” supermodels. Oh! Reacting to her “cameo,” she wrote in the caption:

“A little cameo on @thecrownnetflix I still vividly remember visiting Kensington Palace to meet Diana and a teenage William (who had just discovered the ‘Super Models’)”

You can ch-ch-check out the post (below):

We guess Cindy wasn’t done with her trip down memory lane from there! She then re-shared a post she originally dropped in 2017 on what was the anniversary of Diana’s tragic death to her Instagram Stories. Alongside a throwback photo from the visit, she recalled:

“Remembering this inspiring woman today. This photo was taken at Kensington Palace. Princess Diana had somehow got the number to my office and called herself to ask for me. My assistant was in shock! We finally connected and she asked if the next time I was in London I would come by for tea — I think Prince William was just starting to notice models and she thought it would be a cute surprise for him and Prince Harry.”

The fashionista concluded by calling Diana “a class act,” writing:

“I was nervous and didn’t know what to wear, but remember as soon as she came into the room and we started talking, it was like talking to a girlfriend. She was a class act and showed us all what a modern day princess should be. Rest In Peace”

Clearly, Cindy admires Diana so much! See her touching message (below):

