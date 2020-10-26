Clare Crawley Spotlights VERY Juicy Tweets With New Conspiracy Theory About Her Big Bachelorette Exit!

Just when Bachelor Nation thought they might’ve already figured this season out, here comes Clare Crawley ready to stir the pot!

At this point, fans are well aware of reports about the impending Bachelorette switcheroo that will see the 39-year-old lead ditch the show after finding a lightning-fast connection with contestant Dale Moss — leaving the franchise to replace her with alum Tayshia Adams.

ABC has fully leaned into the big spoiler in their recent promos where longtime host Chris Harrison declared it’s only a matter of time before Clare will “blow up” the show. But some recent suspicious social media activity is now giving us reason to question everything we know about her big decision!

Related: The Bachelorette‘s Rachel & Bryan Are STILL Living Apart One Year Into Their Marriage?!

We’ll apologize in advance because this new conspiracy theory is technically another huge spoiler if proven to be true, but…

[Spoiler Alert??]

It looks like Miz Crawley might’ve been forced out of the gig!

When the news first broke over the summer, we heard production was sent into a frenzy after their star found love. But Twitter user Marietou Sangare surmised the network’s true intentions.

She began her wild conspiracy theory:

“I think they were trying to force her out on some real. It was reported that she quit 12 days after filming and she locked herself in her room and wouldn’t come out, which was hard to believe considering how bad she wanted it.”

And the thing is… Clare LIKED it!

The shrewd fan continued that Tayshia was already at the filming location under quarantine before any of the official exit drama went down, which supports her theory that production “wanted to remove Clare.” Adding more about the unfavorable light that’s been cast thus far, she wrote:

“They had Tayshia quarantined 9 days after Clare started filming. They wanted to remove Clare. And I just don’t think it’s fair.” “And I really feel like they are giving her a bad edit (just my opinion). They are feeding into the narrative and the rumors and making it seem like it was Clares decision that this ended and i feel like that’s not the case.”

Taking another dig at the mischievous minds behind the hit reality dating show, Sangare included:

“Production knows exactly what they were doing. They’ve never had a lead just ‘quit’ and with how excited and how bad Clare wanted this, I doubt it. They were ready with a back up and as soon as they found out that Clare was into Dale it was a wrap.”

Don’t you see with how the last two episodes have been produced, there’s no drama and the drama that they’ve shown has been dramatized and fixated to make Clare look a certain type of way. Check out reality Steve for more info — Marietou Sangare (@SangareMarietou) October 24, 2020

Yikes!

Wow. That is quite the salacious idea right there, but producers have been known to meddle on this show. And it would make for some epic TV drama if it were the case — and isn’t that what this series is all about? As a reminder, Clare hit the like button on these so that could only mean one of two things: she’s trying to preserve some mystery and throw us off her scent OR she really got the axe, just like that!!!

Related: Clare Claps Back After Being Accused of Lying About Missing High School Prom!

We’ll just have to wait and see if things play out this way in the upcoming episodes. As for the reality star’s rumored engagement to Moss, she attempted to clear the air on Instagram earlier this week after fans noticed she’s been sporting a ring on THAT finger. Clare explained:

“This is my promise to myself, to make sure I always had enough self love that no matter what happened. I was committed to loving myself unconditionally, and that is something no man could take away from me.”

Perezcious TV addicts, thoughts on this juicy conspiracy theory?? Sound OFF (below) in the comments!

[Image via Bachelorette/ABC/YouTube/Tayshia Adams/Instagram/Twitter]