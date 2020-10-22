Bachelorette Clare Crawley Claps Back After Being Accused of Lying About Missing High School Prom!

Clare Crawley is having to relive some tough times in her past… while also dealing with some social media users simultaneously!

On Tuesday night’s episode of The Bachelorette, the leading lady opened up to suitor Chasen Nick about her not-so-great experiences with love, dating all the way back to high school. But after getting called out online by a commenter with an keen memory, Clare’s truth was called into question — for a little while, at least!

Things started on the brand new ep when the 39-year-old leading lady sat down with Chasen to talk about their respective relationship histories. Clare came through with honesty, admitting she “didn’t have the greatest” experience as a teenager, including skipping out on her very own prom! Really?!

The Sacramento-based hair stylist said (below):

“I didn’t have the greatest high school experience either, to be honest. I never went to prom. Nobody ever asked me. Nobody even knew who I was in high school. I was just invisible, I think. I felt invisible.”

Awww! That’s sad! And it really goes to show just how much of a late-bloomer Clare has turned out to be — your time is now, girl! But almost immediately after that poignant moment aired, a woman took to Instagram with supposed picture proof of Clare having actually gone to prom — with her husband! Wait, what?!

Sharing old photos of her partner alongside a teenaged Crawley, the IGer posted to the social media platform with an accusatory comment, writing (below):

“My husband took @clarecrawley to senior prom, @clarecrawley you went to prom. #bachelorette #clarecrawley #senior ball #1999 #hothusband”

Whoa! So was Clare just lying about her background, then?? Not exactly.

As the pic started to make waves on social media, Crawley shot back in the comments section, explaining why those pics actually existed and where they were really from (below):

“You do know there is [sic] more dances in high school that are NOT prom? Turns out it’s just someone digging up old photos. (Why she keeps her husband’s old dance pics I’m not sure). I went to a new school senior year and in fact DID NOT go to prom just like I said.”

The SHADE in that parenthetical! Love it!!! Tell us how you REALLY feel while clearing things up, girl!

As it turns out, Clare was dead-on correct with her response because the woman quickly popped back up and apologized over the misunderstanding. She walked back her accusation, writing:

“I would like to say I miss understood [sic]. Clare did not go to prom with my husband. It was another dance and I apologize for my error.”

Well then.

So much for Promgate 2020… just as soon as it got here, it was gone! Social media chatter is out of control! Just saying!!!

