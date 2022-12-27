Coco Austin Defends 7-Year-Old Daughter Twerking In Controversial Christmas Video

Coco Austin is on the defense yet again after posting a video of her daughter busting a Bob’s Burgers dance move.

The 43-year-old took to Instagram Monday evening to show off a festive family gathering where everyone was dressed head-to-toe in the same colorful lightbulb pajamas… However, in the video, her seven-year-old daughter, Chanel, whom she shares with Ice-T, can be seen controversially twerking.

The reality star captioned the post, which was set to M.C. Shy-D’s Shake It:

“Gotta love family time!”

She must have known that her young daughter’s dance moves were going to be ridiculed by some fans, as she preemptively added in her caption:

“The adults in our family were doing a TikTok and Chanel runs out in the middle to bust a move to make us laugh.. She loves to joke #tinabobsburgers #bobsburgers #tinabelcher #dancemoves”

The Tina Belcher character from the animated sitcom is of course known for the same famous dance move:

That didn’t stop some fans from chiming in, though, writing things like

“Not a good look at all” “SMH just whyyyy, this is not okay!”

However, others came to Coco’s defense, commenting things like:

“People need to lighten up she’s in Christmas pj’s barely facing the camera and she’s clearly copying that chick from Bob’s Burgers” “I love it!!! She is adorable!! She does an awesome Tina Belcher.”

What do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Should Coco have posted the video? Let us know in the comments down below.

[Images via Coco Austin/Instagram]