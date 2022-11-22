Coco Austin Gets Emotional Over Mommy Shaming In New Interview: 'I’m Underneath A Microscope'

Coco Austin is fed up with mommy shamers!

In a sneak peak of Tuesday’s upcoming episode of The Tamron Hall Show, the 43-year-old mother was surprised by some reaffirming words sent in via video clip from her husband, Ice-T. He lovingly gushes:

“This is a shout-out going to my wife, Coco. You are the most incredible person I’ve ever met, the nicest person I’ve ever met and the best mother to Chanel that anyone could possibly imagine. All right, I love you to death, 22 years [of marriage], baby, and it gets better every day.”

Awww!

The video immediately made Coco emotional, leading to her tearfully admitting:

“I’m underneath a microscope all the time. And you don’t hear what good you do.”

She added:

“You don’t hear the goodness, you just hear a lot of bad… And I know I’m a good mother, because I dedicated [the] last six years of putting everything aside in my career. Everything just for her. And you just want a little love, want a little respect from people.”

See the full clip (below):

Aw, it’s so sad to see the momma bear getting so emotional… This of course all comes after the blonde bombshell has been continuously criticized for her parenting decisions, such as putting her six-year-old in a stroller back in May of this year, and then bathing her in the kitchen sink four months later in September.

Can we just all agree to let Coco and Ice parent as they see fit? What are your thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via Tamron Hall Show/YouTube]