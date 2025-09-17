Colin Farrell Admits Married Co-Star Margot Robbie Is 'A Turn On'! OMG!

Uh… Are we hearing this correctly?!

On Tuesday’s episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers, Colin Farrell pulled a Jonathan Bailey and got a little too honest about his MARRIED co-star! Only Colin is way too heterosexual to be saying this kind of thing…

In a joint appearance, the actor sat down with Margot Robbie to do some promo for their upcoming flick A Big Bold Beautiful Journey. He told Seth Meyers he didn’t know Margot personally until they started working on the movie together, but her reputation preceded her:

“You hear things through the years, ’cause as you know yourself, it’s a fairly small industry. So I met people through the years that worked with Margot … and they all, men and women, said how extraordinary she was.”

He went on to say the Barbie star, well… totally turns him on!

“It’s obvious that she’s an incredible actress, but how kind, and how fun, and just one of the team she is, which is always a turn on for me.”

OMG! What a choice of words?! LOLz! We’re sure he just meant, he’s activated by it… as an artist.

At least Margot herself didn’t seem to take it weirdly. She got a little flustered let out a bit of an “aww” at the compliment. She even said she’s “also always heard” good things about Colin, and gushed over him, too! See for yourself at about the 3:52 mark (below):

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF (below).

