Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Colin Farrell Admits Married Co-Star Margot Robbie Is 'A Turn On'! OMG! Colin Farrell Unleashes Accidental F-Bomb On Live TV! Margot Robbie Shows More Skin Than EVER On Red Carpet! Get Back! Colin Farrell Reveals Heartbreaking Decision To Put Disabled Son Into Long-Term Care Tori Spelling Reveals She Once Made Out With THIS A-List Hunk! Colin Farrell Reveals Rare Insight Into Life With Son James' Brave Battle With Angelman Syndrome Britney Spears Recalls She & Colin Farrell Were 'All Over Each Other' During Fiery Fling, BUT... Britney Spears' A-List Exes Made Her Take Out Dirtiest Deets After Seeing Early Copies Of Tell-All! Britney Spears Will Finally 'Set The Record Straight' On Colin Farrell Fling -- Which Left Her 'Deeply Annoyed'! Vanessa Hudgens Fans Are Not OK After Hearing Ex Austin Butler Refer To Her As 'A Friend'! Colin Farrell 'Shooting His Shot' With Ana De Armas During Golden Globes Acceptance Speech Had Fans Rolling! The Shortest Celebrity Marriages!

Colin Farrell

Colin Farrell Admits Married Co-Star Margot Robbie Is 'A Turn On'! OMG!

Colin Farrell Says Married Co-Star Margot Robbie Is 'A Turn On'! OMG!

Uh… Are we hearing this correctly?!

On Tuesday’s episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers, Colin Farrell pulled a Jonathan Bailey and got a little too honest about his MARRIED co-star! Only Colin is way too heterosexual to be saying this kind of thing…

In a joint appearance, the actor sat down with Margot Robbie to do some promo for their upcoming flick A Big Bold Beautiful Journey. He told Seth Meyers he didn’t know Margot personally until they started working on the movie together, but her reputation preceded her:

“You hear things through the years, ’cause as you know yourself, it’s a fairly small industry. So I met people through the years that worked with Margot … and they all, men and women, said how extraordinary she was.”

Related: Margot Shows More Skin Than EVER On Red Carpet!

He went on to say the Barbie star, well… totally turns him on!

“It’s obvious that she’s an incredible actress, but how kind, and how fun, and just one of the team she is, which is always a turn on for me.”

OMG! What a choice of words?! LOLz! We’re sure he just meant, he’s activated by it… as an artist.

At least Margot herself didn’t seem to take it weirdly. She got a little flustered let out a bit of an “aww” at the compliment. She even said she’s “also always heard” good things about Colin, and gushed over him, too! See for yourself at about the 3:52 mark (below):

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF (below).

[Image via Late Night/YouTube/MEGA/WENN]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Sep 17, 2025 15:30pm PDT

Share This