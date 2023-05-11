Britney Spears Will Finally 'Set The Record Straight' On Colin Farrell Fling -- Which Left Her 'Deeply Annoyed'!

We heard Britney Spears was going to be ruffling some A-list feathers with her upcoming memoir. But we didn’t even think to put Colin Farrell on our bingo cards!

The two had a brief but high profile romance in 2003, and we already know Britney has a lot of grudges she’s still holding from that era. (Hey, Diane Sawyer!) We were aware it wasn’t the healthiest relationship. Colin has been open about his substance abuse issues and womanizing during those years. And we know all too well what was going on with Britney back then.

But what the heck actually happened behind closed doors?? There’s been a rumor for a long time about a bumper sticker, but not much more…

Well, Brit is ready to tell all! A source told The US Sun on Tuesday:

“Britney has worked her way through the extraordinarily emotional challenges and troubles of her life in the 2000s for the book. Those were especially tough recollections and challenging days to cover those experiences. But during those heady days, Britney also had many other adventures as a single woman, including that experience with Colin.”

And she isn’t about to hide any spicy details! Quite the opposite! The insider said the Toxic singer “is keen to get her time with Colin laid down on paper and presented from her perspective” — and that she’s “been wanting to set the record straight for a long time.”

Whoa! That sounds like she has a lot to say! The source really makes it sound like Colin preyed on Britney, saying:

“At that time, he was the hottest young actor in Hollywood, and she was swept away by the romance of him taking a shine to her. People forget that then she was not that experienced with boys or the dating game, so when they had their fling, she was taken aback by how nonchalant and disconnected he was.”

He was only five years older than she was — though when you’re talking about 26 and 21, those can be some big years. And let’s not forget how sheltered Britney was by her father…

But it was the bumper sticker that’s stuck with Britney all these years. He supposedly sent her a novelty sticker that said:

“Honk if you’ve slept with Colin Farrell.”

Self-deprecating, but also wildly immature and crass. We don’t know, we’re sure many would find it funny — but not Brit! She was mortified he would joke about something so special! The insider says:

“She was shocked at how he treated it all like a joke. And when the car sticker came through, she was deeply annoyed and also angered. She hated the fact that some people were laughing at her.”

The source makes clear that despite Colin’s attempts to smooth things over years later, after he got clean, Britney is still going to take him down…

“Colin did try and make peace later, trying to explain his over-the-top behavior was down to his own life issues and battles with drugs and temptation. But Britney will get the final word.”

Damn! Do YOU think this is going to be as bad as they’re making it sound? How do you figure Colin — who has been very humble about his past behavior the past few years — will react? We’ll just have to see…

