Colin Farrell 'Shooting His Shot' With Ana De Armas During Golden Globes Acceptance Speech Had Fans Rolling!

Colin Farrell may have won one chase on Tuesday night — but another seemed to just be getting started!

After an astoundingly brilliant year that included acclaimed performances in The Batman, After Yang, and Thirteen Lives, the Irish star won the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Musical/Comedy Motion Picture for his role as a heartbroken bestie in The Banshees of Inisherin.

But before he could get to the gratitude for his own award, he took the first few moments of his acceptance speech to shout out presenter Ana de Armas, who had just handed him his statue. He turned and told her, ignoring the millions of viewers:

“Ana, I thought that you were extraordinary. I cried myself to sleep the night that I saw your film Blonde. I cried myself to sleep. Something to do with the music as well that played at the moment the shot opens and you just see her ankles at the edge of the bed. It messed me up so bad.”

He finally acknowledged everyone watching, saying:

“Not a joke, but you’re welcome to laugh.”

See the off-the-cuff moment, plus the rest of Colin’s charming speech (below)!

Was this just one artist reaching out to another to compliment the work? Or something more flirty?? Look away, Kelly McNamara! The member of U2‘s management staff is reported by some sources to be his current girlfriend!

Globes viewers overwhelmingly took it as the latter, with Twitter exploding with takes that Colin was using his opportunity and “shooting his shot” with the Knives Out star! See some of the amused and impressed opinions (below)!

“Colin Farrell shooting his shot at Ana de Armas while accepting his award on live TV that’s king s**t” “colin using the first thirty seconds of his speech to shoot his shot with ana de armas…i respect it” “Colin Farrell said Ana de Armas, I HAVE ONE SHOT AND I WILL TAKE IT NOW.” “Colin Farrell is like us all: he had one clear shot at Ana de Armas, and he took it/did his best. Respect.” “Colin Farrell, using his Golden Globe win to shoot his shot with Ana de Armas is wonderfully on brand.”

Of course, there were some dissenting opinions, as one user put it:

“All these people saying Colin Farrell was shooting his shot with Ana De Armas Are silly bc he was clearly shooting his shot with Jennifer Coolidge actually”

Ha! That’s in reference to Colin jumping out of his seat to offer his arm to the White Lotus star as she walked up the stairs to the stage to accept her own award.

Colin Farrell literally shoved a man out of the way to shoot his shot, I mean, help Jennifer Coolidge up the stairs. pic.twitter.com/wf4BX5aaTL — Meghan O’Keefe (@megsokay) January 11, 2023

All we’re saying is… both can be true! LOLz!

Do YOU think Colin was flirting? Or just being a classy gentleman?? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via NBC/YouTube.]