Colman Domingo IS Black Style On The Met Gala Red Carpet!

When you hear the 2025 Met Gala theme is “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” is there anyone you think of before Colman Domingo??

The Sing Sing star has been slaying the red carpet for years, and an event he’s co-chairing is obviously going to be no exception!

But Colman actually did something really special here, as he showed up with TWO red carpet looks! The first is a regal full-length blue cape topped with a finely filigreed breastplate. Many took this to be a tribute to the late, great André Leon Talley. See it (below)!

Then he removed that look to reveal something more spot-on for the theme: a composite suit made up of tweed slacks, a checkered blazer, striped shirt, and polka dot neckerchief. The clash of patterns worked just right together!

Colman Domingo does an outfit change at the 2025 #MetGala Photo: Getty pic.twitter.com/k6YMsJb0e9 — Deadline (@DEADLINE) May 5, 2025

Can you believe both fits are Valentino?? What do YOU think of Colman’s dual looks??

[Image via MEGA/WENN.]