Colman Domingo IS Black Style On The Met Gala Red Carpet!

When you hear the 2025 Met Gala theme is “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” is there anyone you think of before Colman Domingo??

The Sing Sing star has been slaying the red carpet for years, and an event he’s co-chairing is obviously going to be no exception!

Photos: Ego Nwodim Is Tailored To Perfection!

But Colman actually did something really special here, as he showed up with TWO red carpet looks! The first is a regal full-length blue cape topped with a finely filigreed breastplate. Many took this to be a tribute to the late, great André Leon Talley. See it (below)!

Then he removed that look to reveal something more spot-on for the theme: a composite suit made up of tweed slacks, a checkered blazer, striped shirt, and polka dot neckerchief. The clash of patterns worked just right together!

Can you believe both fits are Valentino?? What do YOU think of Colman’s dual looks??

[Image via MEGA/WENN.]

May 05, 2025 15:30pm PDT

