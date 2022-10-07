The Special Way Coolio’s Children Plan To Honor Their Father Following His Death

Coolio’s children have a plan to honor their legendary father in a very special way.

As you may know, the rapper (born Artis Leon Ivey Jr.) passed away at the age of 59 last month. The sad news was confirmed by his longtime manager, Jarez Posey, who told TMZ that paramedics believed Coolio died from cardiac arrest. However, an official cause of death has been announced yet. No foul play is suspected, though, and no drugs or drug paraphernalia were found at the time.

This understandably must be such a difficult time for his loved ones, especially his children. But as they grieve the loss of Coolio, the kids apparently have found a special way to always keep their father close to their hearts. According to a death certificate obtained by TMZ on Friday, the Gangsta’s Paradise artist’s remains will be cremated. His ashes then will be placed into a pendant to be worn by his children and other family members.

A representative for Coolio confirmed the report to Entertainment Tonight, adding they will also receive a necklace and get to customize each piece with an inscription. The rest of his ashes will go into an urn after the jewelry items are handed out to each kid.

[Image via Judy Eddy/WENN]