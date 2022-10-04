Coolio's Longtime Partner Says She Knew He Was Seeing Other Women...

As the world continues to come to grips with legendary rapper Coolio’s death, his longtime partner is speaking up about rumors of his infidelity.

During an exclusive interview with DailyMail.com posted Monday, Mimi Ivey, who had been dating the Gangsta’s Paradise rapper since 2012, told all. First she recounted the moment she found out about his untimely death, revealing emotionally:

“I just remember all of the air and life coming out of my body. I was outside, getting ready to take my son to football practice. All I remember was dropping to my knees. I collapsed.”

She added:

“He lived a very wonderful life. You have no choice when you are going to get taken out of this world. It’s a shock, but there’s no way you can ever prepare for this.”

We can’t even begin to imagine what a heartbreaking moment that was for her…

Mimi then gave some backstory to their relationship, noting they met all the way back in 2004 but didn’t actually become romantically involved until 2012 when a mutual friend reintroduced them. She remembered how he “was very persistent” and “wouldn’t let me go,” even noting a time early in their relationship when a friend let him into her house so he could make her breakfast! She recalled:

“I just woke up and he was in my room serving me breakfast in bed. I was a little confused. It’s hilarious now, I love having that memory. He said, ‘You’re officially my girl. You’re mine. You belong to me. We belong together. It’s us.’ And I said, ‘Okay.'”

Um… a little creepy for our tastes, but if she was cool with it, OK then! While the two never officially tied the knot, she did take the real last name of the rapper, who was born Artis Leon Ivey Jr. He became a father figure for her children from a previous relationship. So sweet. What a legacy for the 59-year-old.

However, when asked about rumors he was seeing other women, Mimi calmly waved away any controversy, saying:

“He was who he was. If he was seeing other women, I knew about it. There’s nothing that man ever did that he hid from me. We talked about everything. I knew his whole life. We had no secrets.”

She added:

“We were best friends. We would talk about everything and joke and laugh about everything. There was never a dull moment being with him. He was an eccentric, a storyteller. He loved life. He loved his family, his career, and he loved to make people smile.”

That’s a pretty inneresting arrangement, but you know what? Monogamy isn’t for everybody! At least he was upfront with her and let her choose for herself whether she’d be OK with it or not.

As for the West Up! rapper’s funeral arrangements? There are none — and there won’t be. Mimi explained to the outlet:

“I’m respecting his wishes. He wanted to be cremated. He did not want a funeral; he did not want a memorial service. He didn’t want any of that.”

A source later added the cremation will be a private event with an extremely limited number of people allowed to attend, noting it may be in part to avoid potential feuds from the baby mommas of his 10 children! Yikes…

Our hearts are with Mimi and Coolio’s children during this heartbreaking time. See her beautiful Instagram tribute to the late artist (below):

Rest in peace to a legend!

