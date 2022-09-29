Gangsta's Paradise Rapper Coolio Dead At 59

Rapper Coolio, real name Artis Leon Ivey Jr., has died. He was 59.

The recording artist, who reached superstar heights in 1995 with his haunting track Gangsta’s Paradise, was found unresponsive Wednesday night at a friend’s Los Angeles home, this according to TMZ.

His official cause of death is of course still unknown, but paramedics reportedly believe he died of cardiac arrest. Jarez Posey, the former Compton resident’s manager, says Coolio was visiting a friend in El Lay Wednesday afternoon when, after being alone in the bathroom for some time, the friend started to become concerned. EMTs were called to the house around 4 p.m., and he was pronounced dead on the scene.

So f**king tragic. 59. That’s still too young!!!

No foul play is suspected, and no drugs or drug paraphernalia were found at the scene, but officials have opened a death investigation.

’90s fans recognize Gangsta’s Paradise as one of the most defining songs of the decade, having been the #1 hit single off the soundtrack for Dangerous Minds. The film’s star, Michelle Pfeiffer, even played a role in the iconic music video (above), and the track reigned #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for three weeks. In ’96 it won the Grammy for Best Rap Solo Performance — and was certified TRIPLE PLATINUM by the RIAA!!

But one-hit-wonder he was not! Other singles of his include Fantastic Voyage, C U When You Get There, Hit ’em High, and the iconic Clueless go-to, Rollin’ With My Homies. You can also thank him for the Kenan & Kel theme song:

the way tv and hip-hop were so connected in the 90s is something i’ll never forget. and it gave us one of the best songs in the kenan and kel theme by coolio. rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/D4t9H28b1e — nadirah (@hinadirah) September 29, 2022

We truly have lost a legend. Sending our thoughts to his family and loved ones. May he rest in peace.

