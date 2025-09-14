Whoa! Country Stars Zach Bryan & Gavin Adcock Get Into Wild Fight At Music Festival!

The country boys are fighting!

Don’t expect a collab between Zach Bryan and Gavin Adcock anytime soon, because it’s on sight for them! On Saturday, Gavin shared a wild video on his Instagram page from the Born & Raised Festival in Pryor, Oklahoma… But not from the musical stage… From the outskirts where Zach was seemingly waiting for him! The footage depicts a nasty confrontation between the two country crooners as they stand on opposite sides of a chain link fence. Zach shouts:

“Hey, do you want to fight like a man? Come open the gate.”

Whoa!

The two are then seen aggressively gesturing towards one another before Zach lunges at the fence. Gavin wrote over the post:

“When you get death threats from Sack Cryin before you headline in his hometown”

In another video circulating around the web, Zach can be seen scaling the fence, which is topped with sharp barbed wire, jumping onto the other side, and attempting to rush Gavin. However, he’s stopped by a group of dudes holding him back as Gavin backs off and walks away. See (below):

That’s INSANE!

In the comments of Gavin’s post, one fan criticized the 26-year-old for hiding behind security instead of escalating the situation with Zach:

“Bro he scaled a barbwire fence, called you out, and you didn’t do s**t and hid behind security. We all saw the full video … this lil clip ain’t fooling anybody.”

The Deep End singer responded:

“Had a show to play for Oklahoma. Wasn’t going to jail over that Psycho”

Absolutely wild!

The pair’s ill will seemingly started over the summer when Gavin called out Zach for how he reacted to a teen critic on social media who was upset about not getting a photo together. He wrote on X (Twitter) in July:

“If you can’t handle the criticism of a 14 year old why do people idolize you? That kid was head over heels to meet you and spent/ parents spent a ton of money to see you. He’s got feeling too and a you’re a ‘grown man’ nearly 30. They’re the only reason you are around.”

If you can’t handle the criticism of a 14 year old why do people idolize you? That kid was head over heels to meet you and spent/ parents spent a ton of money to see you. He’s got feeling too and a you’re a “grown man” nearly 30 They’re the only reason you are around. — Gavin Adcock Music (@GavinAdcock) July 22, 2025

In a since-deleted response, Zach responded:

“You’re not entitled after someone plays two and a half hours to a picture or a hello. GOMD”

The vulgar acronym stands for “Get Off My D**k”

Wild, wild, wild!

What are your reactions to this crazy altercation, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below!

