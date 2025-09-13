Charlie Kirk's Wife Erika Tearfully Breaks Her Silence After Fatal Shooting

The wife of Charlie Kirk is mourning the loss of her husband.

As we’ve reported, the Turning Point USA founder was fatally shot during a speaking engagement at Utah Valley University on Wednesday. He was only 31 years old. And following a 33-hour search, 22-year-old suspect Tyler Robinson was taken into custody in connection with the death.

Now Erika Kirk is speaking out about his assassination for the first time. The former Miss Arizona addressed the nation in a YouTube livestream on Friday night, remembering Charlie as someone who loved his family and country:

“Charlie loved life. He loved his life, he loved America, he loved nature which always helped him closer to God. He loved the Chicago Cubs and my goodness did he love the Oregon Ducks. Most of all Charlie loved his children and he loved me with all of his heart and I knew that everyday. He made sure I knew that everyday. Everyday he would ask me, ‘How can I serve you better? How can I be a better husband? How can I be a better father?’ … He was a such a good man. He still is such a good man. He was the perfect father. He was the perfect husband.”

After praising the “worldwide outpouring” of support after Charlie’s death, she then had a pointed message for his alleged killer:

“The evildoers responsible for my husband’s assassination have no idea what they have done. … They should all know this: if you thought that my husband’s mission was powerful before, you have no idea. You have no idea what you have just unleashed across this entire country. … The cries of this widow will echo around the world like a battle cry. No one will ever forget my husband’s name and I will make sure of it. My husband’s mission will never end.”

Addressing Charlie directly, Erika continued:

“Charlie baby, Charlie I promise I will never let your legacy die baby I won’t. Oh, Charlie I love you. I love you baby. Rest in the arms of our lord as he blankets you with the words I know your heart always strives to hear. Well done my good and faithful servant.”

The former pageant queen also revealed how she handled the challenging task of telling their 3-year-old daughter Gigi about his death, saying:

“When I got home last night Gigi, our daughter, just ran into my arms and I talked to her and she said, ‘Mommy i miss you’ and I said I miss you too baby and she goes, ‘Where’s daddy?’ How do you tell a 3 year old? She’s 3. And I said, ‘Daddy loves you so much baby he’s on a work trip with Jesus so he can afford your blueberry budget.’”

We continue to send our condolences to Charlie’s family during this difficult time.

