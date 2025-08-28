Courtney Stodden Goes Topless While Sharing 'Heavy' Truth Of Sobriety

Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Courtney Stodden is ringing in 31 alcohol free.

On Tuesday, the model, who uses she/they pronouns, took to Instagram to share some final thoughts on being 30 years old… before heading into 31 clean and sober. They wrote:

“Last Days of 30… and My First Birthday Sober Since 17. I don’t know how to put into words what I feel tonight… The last days of being 30 have been quiet and heavy. I catch myself in the mirror and wonder if anyone truly sees me. I’ve spent years learning to be strong… to smile… to perform… and yet some nights I feel invisible. “Please 31… be gentle. God, guide me back to the part of myself that still feels alive”

They continued:

“Day 43 without alcohol. I try to be proud… I try to be grateful… and I am… even when it doesn’t fill all the spaces inside. Women like me are always seen through contradictions… strong yet fragile… celebrated yet misunderstood… I hold all of myself… even the messy, tender pieces. I trust God has me… Perhaps this year I will carve out a place where I belong. For now… this is my truth… the rest… I leave beneath the surface  #birthdayweek”

Alongside the lengthy and vulnerable caption, Courtney added a sultry topless selfie. Birthday suit, we guess?? See (below):

We’re happy Courtney is on her sobriety journey! Earlier this month, they shared photos of their body before and after quitting alcohol. See (below):

Looks like it’s working! Happy birthday, Courtney!

[Images via Courtney Stodden/Instagram]

