WHAT?! CPS Unexpectedly Drops Case Against Jenelle Evans & David Eason!

Multiple sources confirmed to The US Sun on Thursday that Child Protective Services have suddenly dropped their case against Jenelle Evans and David Eason! According to the sources, the case was officially dropped on Tuesday — just five months after it was opened in September of last year due to allegations of an attack on Jenelle’s 14-year-old son Jace Evans. David is still facing felony charges of child abuse. The CPS case was looking into the safety of Jenelle’s other kids, as well, as her husband was still living in the home with them.

Could this all have been because of all that dough Jenelle was supposedly spending on THREE different lawyers?? Hmm…

One insider told the outlet this shocking turn will put Jace right back into the care of his mom — whom he has expressed serious discomfort with due to her relentless defense of her husband:

“Jenelle will now have custody of Jace again.”

This will definitely make for a sticky situation considering there’s a no-contact order against David as his felony investigation is ongoing. So there’s no telling where the kid could actually end up in the coming weeks.

Another source for the outlet revealed that in late December Jace was placed in the custody of DAVID’S sister April McKeithan while he was allegedly waiting for a bed in a long-term mental health facility. It was originally supposed to be a short stay, but ended up lasting over six weeks. Something happened last week, though, which changed everything and the teen was removed from April’s care. No one yet seems to know what.

So, so sad for Jace…

It’s also worth mentioning that legally the Columbus County’s Director for the Department of Social Services, which oversees CPS, haven’t been able to confirm or deny if the case was dismissed. When asked, they told the outlet:

“Not at this time. Not without my attorney representing us.”

Jenelle, however, is in high spirits after the case dropped. She took to TikTok to laugh and celebrate over the situation, saying in a video:

“So all allegations against me and my husband have been officially dropped. I wasn’t going to share this information. I was actually going to keep it private and just kind of give a vague statement. But right now, I need to control the narrative.”

See the video (below):

Yeah, ALL of those allegations aren’t dropped… She failed to mention how her husband is still awaiting his first hearing in superior court for those felony charges. That’s no longer a CPS matter.

This is all just getting messier and messier. Thoughts, Perezcious readers?

