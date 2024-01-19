Charlie Sheen Will Get Instant 'Sole' Child Custody If Brooke Mueller Fails Drug Test Following Relapse

Charlie Sheen is ensuring his kids will be safe should his ex-wife Brooke Mueller continue to struggle with addiction.

The Two and a Half Men actor was granted an amendment to his child custody agreement on Thursday, in which he asked for joint physical and legal custody with his ex — with stipulations, per Us Weekly. The real kicker, via Page Six, is he was granted an emergency request confirming that he will “immediately” get “sole legal custody” of their 14-year-old twin sons, Bob and Max, “in the event Brooke tests positive for drugs or alcohol.”

According to the court docs obtained by Page Six, Brooke is required to undergo a series of drug and alcohol tests on a regular basis to ensure she’s sober — and the consequences will be steep if she disobeys. The papers lay it all out:

“Brooke shall test for drugs and alcohol (1) as often as required by her probation officer, (2) within 24 hours of a written request (email or text) from Charlie or his attorney, and (3) at a minimum of once per week regardless.”

The paperwork states that her “custody/visitation will be terminated immediately following any positive test,” and a “missed test will be considered a positive test.”

She was also ordered to give her ex-husband’s attorney the “names, addresses and telephone numbers for all her regular, historic sources of controlled substances.” Whoa. They are really going to be keeping tabs on her, it seems.

What’s most interesting about this new order is that Charlie (who has been sober for six years) and Brooke already agreed to these stipulations in documents dated November 2022 and August 2023, per the outlet, but, nevertheless, the Hot Shots star was given permission to file an ex parte motion, meaning it could be granted without Brooke’s response. Hmm.

Brooke, who has battled addiction for years, suffered a relapse last summer. Just one month after she “relapsed and engaged in abusing alcohol and controlled substances,” the co-parents amended their child custody agreement, the doc states. Last month, the Anger Management alum considered himself a “single dad” while sharing that his ex wasn’t “in the picture” as much at the moment — despite Brooke’s friends clapping back at the assertion. Page Six sources also revealed the mother was focusing on a 12-step program at the time.

According to Us Weekly, the documents also pointed out that the boys primarily live with Sheen, with Mueller receiving “reasonable and flexible periods” of custody and visitation. Interestingly, Charlie has also agreed to provide Brooke with additional financial assistance from time to time — but he won’t sign any new lease or month-to-month extension for any home. That said, he’ll continue to pay her rent at her current home as long as she is clean and sober, Us noted.

It’s unclear why he has filed for these modifications. Perhaps her visits have ramped up recently and that has caused him to want to make sure these guidelines were airtight? Whatever the case, he’s clearly doing everything he can to protect his kids should any issues arise. Thoughts? Let us know (below).

