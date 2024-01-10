Jenelle Evans Spending A ‘FORTUNE’ In Legal Fees To 3 Different Lawyers In CPS Case!

Jenelle Evans is doing whatever it takes to fight Child Protective Services and her husband David Eason’s child abuse charge.

Fans who have been following the case know Eason was charged with child abuse after being accused of attacking Jenelle’s 14-year-old son Jace Evans last year. Amid the horrific allegations, Jenelle continuously — and publicly — has supported her husband. However, she got hit with a gag order since Jace became upset with her defense of David. So we haven’t heard much since. But that doesn’t mean the fight is over!

Jenelle can no longer talk about the case, but she’s helping out her man in another way. How so? According to The US Sun, the former MTV personality is spending a “fortune” to have THREE different attorneys on board amid their legal troubles! Sources explained to the outlet:

“Jenelle has to pay for David’s criminal attorney, his CPS attorney and her own CPS attorney because they can’t have the same lawyer.”

As you can imagine, having three lawyers can get CRAZY expensive! And it’ll only get more and more pricey for Jenelle since the couple’s legal battle is far from over! As we previously reported, CPS is still investigating the household and welfare of their four children. So those legal bills are going to pile up! Now the source for The Sun claims Jenelle has found herself in a situation where will need more cash as soon as possible:

“This thing with David is costing her an absolute fortune in legal bills, so she’s gotta make more money somehow.”

Of course, the Teen Mom alum could make a good chunk of change through her OnlyFans account — even though the platform reportedly has been an issue for Jace and her stepdaughter Maryssa Eason at school. But clearly, Jenelle needs to think of a way to get money fast if she wants to keep these three lawyers. Reactions? Let us know in the comments.

