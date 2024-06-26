Celeb Questioned In Matthew Perry's Death Was Charlie Sheen's Ex Brooke Mueller: REPORT

The mystery celebrity questioned in the death of Matthew Perry has been finally revealed!

As Perezcious readers know, the actor was thought to be 100 percent sober after years of struggling with substance abuse when he tragically died in October of last year. However, a toxicology report soon revealed that was not entirely true. Two months after his death, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office blamed “the acute effects of ketamine” as the cause for the heart attack he had in the hot tub.

Matthew was doing ketamine therapy to treat depression, with medical professionals closely monitoring him. But here’s the deal. His final infusion therapy was a week and a half before his death, so that wasn’t the cause of the cardiac arrest “since ketamine’s half-life is 3 to 4 hours or less.” This means he got it from somewhere else. And that left authorities with one giant question: How did Matthew get the drugs?

Well, the LAPD looked high and low for anything to give them an answer. And at one point, their investigation reportedly led them to a female celebrity. Last week, In Touch claimed police brought a famous woman in for questioning and asked her to turn in her phone and laptop. Their sources said she “was completely cooperative” with the investigators. The identity of the female celebrity was not revealed, however — until now!

On Tuesday, In Touch revealed the celeb in question was none other than Charlie Sheen’s ex-wife Brooke Mueller! Whoa! Multiple sources confirmed the actress told friends of her connection to the case — in which she was questioned “multiple” times by the cops about his death!

According to the outlet, police showed up at the sober living residence where she was staying with a search warrant back in May. However, she wasn’t there when they arrived. A source said she was out exercising at the time. Once she returned to the facility, she was cooperative, turning over her laptop and iPhone.

It’s important to note Brooke was not arrested at this time, only questioned by the police. But the LAPD told People this week that the case is “nearing its conclusion” and they feel “multiple people” should be charged with crimes in connection to his death! OMG! Of course, the US Attorney’s Office will make that final decision once they have all the evidence. But we cannot help but wonder now in light of the latest details — Could Brooke be one of those people?!

The Witchhouse star apparently insists she’s innocent of any wrongdoing here. That being said, she did lawyer up already! An insider said:

“She’s hired lawyers and has had multiple meetings with law enforcement since they arrived at her sober living house with a search warrant. She’s being tight-lipped about the situation. It’s tough to say or know exactly what her role is [in Matthew’s death], but she’s adamant she had nothing to do with that.”

But how did Matthew and Brooke even know each other to get her on the cops’ radar? The In Touch insider said the pair “met in rehab” and “formed an unexpected friendship.” As you may know, the 17 Again star went to rehab 15 times during his struggles with addiction. Brooke — who was married to Charlie Sheen from 2008 to 2011 — battled substance abuse and mental health issues over the years, leading her to go in and out of rehab. It was during one of those stays she met the Friend. The source revealed Brooke “had been in treatment with Matthew before, and they had a lot of ties in the acting community,” adding:

“It was an unexpected friendship, but they leaned on each other.”

Of course, we should all take this report with a grain of salt. No major news outlets have confirmed Brooke was questioned by police, and at this time she has not spoken out about the claims. The Los Angeles Police Department refused to officially address the report, telling RadarOnline:

“This is an ongoing investigation and there will be no comments.”

Are you surprised at the mystery celeb, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

