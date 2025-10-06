Got A Tip?

Cruz Beckham’s GF Jackie Apostel Claps Back After Critic Questions Their 9-Year Age Gap!

Cruz Beckham is dating an older woman… And she has no shame in her game!

For those who don’t know, the youngest Beckham boy has been in a relationship with singer Jackie Apostel since last year. And their dynamic is one we don’t actually see too often…While Cruz is just 20 years old, Jackie is nearly a decade older at 29! It’s usually the other way around! But Jackie ain’t afraid to break barriers.

Over the weekend, Victoria Beckham posted a photo on her Instagram of David, Romeo, Harper, Cruz, and Jackie sitting with former Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour at Paris Fashion Week. And one critic took it as an opportunity to grill Jackie about her choice of mate:

“Why is a 29 year old dating a 20 that’s just weird . I’m taking about Jackie dating Cruz”

And she fired back with an honest answer:

“because he’s kind, funny, smart, caring, driven, mature, talented, loyal, and also quite handsome”

See (below):

Jackie Apostel claps back at critic for dating younger Cruz Beckham

Not to mention the older Beckham brother who’s closer to Jackie’s age is already married! Ha!

After putting her foot down, commenters eased up and even defended her:

“I think it’s wonderful, and the very best of luck to both of you”

“It’s not weird, it’s called love and it’s non of your business.”

“Would it be weird id it was 29 yo guy and 20yo girl?”

“No it’s not, my husband is 8 years younger than me…I highly recommend it!”

“Not weird at all”

What are YOUR thoughts on their relationship, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via Jackie Apostel/Instagram & MEGA/WENN]

Oct 06, 2025 10:00am PDT

