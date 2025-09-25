Brooklyn Beckham FINALLY Breaks Silence On Family Feud! Kinda...

Brooklyn Beckham is finally sharing his thoughts on his family feud!

The photographer/chef/hot sauce entrepreneur has been estranged from his entire family for months now, supposedly due to issues they’ve had with his wife Nicola Peltz. It’s been a big story… but he’s stayed mum on the subject. Well, not mum, he isn’t speaking to her either.

On Wednesday, the 26-year-old was in New York for the Ryder Cup All-Star Matches — and on the same evening the Inter Miami, a soccer team co-owned by his father David Beckham, was coming into the area for a game. But Brooklyn wasn’t sticking around for a potential reunion.

He told DailyMail.com on Wednesday that he was headed straight back to LA after having “left my wife with our four dogs on her own so I have to go back and help out and get back to work.” It’s unclear if his father was even known to be coming to the game. Still, it would’ve been an easy place to meet up… but they’re not taking the opportunity!

When asked how he deals with all the chatter about his family, Brooklyn stood firm:

“There’s always going to be people saying negative things but I have a very supportive wife. Me and her, we just do our thing, we just keep our heads down and work. And we’re happy.”

OUCH! Note that he immediately translated “family” to “wife.” Ouch.

Brooklyn insisted he “never” worries about what anyone says about his personal life generally though:

“Everyone is always going to say rubbish. I just try and do this, play some golf with some friends. It’s good fun.”

Damn. He’s just moving on, no turning back…

Per TMZ sources, things are still very icky between the family members, and there’s been zero contact or attempts at reconciliation. Oof. Interestingly, apparently, some in the family are upset with parents David and Victoria for not stepping up or making an effort to mend things with their son. Hmm. Wonder who’s upset? One of his siblings — like younger sister Harper — maybe?

It’s a bummer they can’t figure this out! But Brooklyn certainly doesn’t seem to be losing any sleep over it. If anything, this drama has only pushed him closer to his heiress spouse — which is bound to infuriate and concern his parents more!

Reactions? What do you think, if anything, could fix this messy dynamic? Tell us your best guesses in the comments.

