Cruz Beckham IGNORED Brooklyn & Nicola Peltz’s Plea To End Public Family Feud!

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz reportedly tried to put a stop to the public aspect of their feud with the Beckham family… But wildcard little brother Cruz wouldn’t have it!

The married couple have been in an all out war with David, Victoria, and Romeo Beckham for the better part of the year, but according to a new report, they at one point tried to calm the waters. TMZ reported on Tuesday that in recent weeks, Brooklyn and Nicola’s camp reached out to the Beckhams to ask them to stop leaking negative information about them. And if they couldn’t, to stop attempting to communicate with them at all. The married couple reportedly feel all the drama is counterproductive as the spotlight should instead be shown on their achievements and overall positive news.

Related: Brooke Hogan Asked To Be Removed From Hulk’s Will

However, Cruz didn’t exactly listen to his brother and sister-in-law. As we reported, over the past several months, the 20-year-old has fired off scathing message after scathing message on Instagram Notes. Examples (below):

“Youre a fraud” “Ur a d**k now” “Instant karma gonna get you” “Ur dead to me.” “Oh its stockholm syndrome”

Cruz never actually directly named his brother in any of the messages, but many fans feel he didn’t really have to… The point is clear amid Brooklyn’s rift with the famous fam.

Yeesh. Cruz seems to be in a place where he truly does not give a f**k!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers??

[Images via Avalon/MEGA/WENN]