Crystal Hefner 'Removed Everything Fake' From Her Body & Deleted Any Revealing IG Pics!

Crystal Hefner has made a huge lifestyle change.

Hugh Hefner‘s third wife has been defensive of his legacy in the past, but it appears she’s ready to leave her own Playboy experience behind her — and that includes a few physical reminders.

In a lengthy Instagram post, Crystal reflected on her post-Hugh life, writing:

“After the last handful of years staying true to myself on social media, I feel that all the people here with me at this point actually care and are invested in my life in a positive way and for that I thank you. Over five years, my account has shifted from not always safe for work posts to my REAL safe for work life. The real me. I was living for other people before, to make others happy, suffering internally in the process.”

She continued:

“As most of you know, I grew my following during my ‘Playboy’ years. Certain photos grow followings fast. In short, sex sells. I don’t know whether I felt empowered by dressing scantily clad, showing cleavage, etc …or if I just felt it was expected of me or what… but now I can confidently and 100% proudly say, modesty is what empowers me these days, and because it feels so much better internally, it will probably be this way for the rest of my life.”

But those days are over. Not only are the implants gone, so are the photos of them!

In Monday’s empowered post, she revealed:

“I removed everything fake from my body and deleted all my old photos. I am more authentic, vulnerable and feel that I belong more to myself. I am mine.⁣”

Surprisingly — at least for a post about authenticity and being true to yourself — the 35-year-old related this lifestyle change through her follower count, adding slides that showed the gains and losses of her social numbers. Pondering whether her account would survive, she recalled:

“I was in the red. Every day. I was watching the girls that had similar pages keep posting the same scantily clad stuff and growing exponentially while I tanked hard. But now it has shifted. Now it’s in the green. Most days the count is growing. Now my women followers are giving the men followers a run for their money. Now I truly feel I have an army of supporters that care and see an actual soul behind the lens. For that I thank you.”

She concluded:

“If you follow for insight into my past life, my new one, my travels, my health hurdles, lifestyle, you name it… thank you. I will make it my mission to try and help in all ways that I can while staying true to myself. I hope all of you can stay true to yourself and to what feels right for you as well, because there’s a certain power you get from that you can’t find anywhere else. I love you.”

We’re so glad to hear Crystal is doing well and feeling good living her more authentic life. And we’re glad she discovered that people are just as interested in the “true” her as they were in the oversexualized image she previously portrayed.

Innerestingly, the model had previously contradicted fellow Playmates like Holly Madison who began speaking up about abuses they faced from the late magazine mogul while at the Playboy Mansion. She shadily said that “For some of them… being there is what got them attention.” Yet here she is, basically admitting to the same thing.

For the record, Crystal has also begun hinting about her own negative experiences during her Playboy years recently. Just months after shading Holly, she reflected that the Mansion was her “sanctuary” but also her “prison,” adding an ambiguous note about Hef not being “good” to her.

Clearly gurl is going through some changes. And good for her — as long as she’s true to herself how can anyone disagree with that, right?

