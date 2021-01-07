Crystal Hefner Reveals She Almost Died During A Recent Fat Transfer Surgery!

This is a sobering reminder that every procedure has its risks — even cosmetic ones.

Of course, Hollywood is filled with plastic surgery-altered bodies, but perhaps no place exemplified artificially-enhanced beauty than the Playboy Mansion. Blondes with fake boobs were Hugh Hefner’s type after all, and his wife Crystal Hefner was no exception.

Related: IG Model Joselyn Cano Dead At 29 After Apparent Botched Butt Lift

Crystal, who was married to Hef for five years before his death in 2017, took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a harrowing story of a cosmetic procedure gone wrong. The model revealed she had nearly died while undergoing a fat transfer surgery late last year.

She wrote:

“I had a fat transfer surgery October 16 and almost didn’t make it through. I lost half the blood in my body and ended up in the hospital needing a blood transfusion. I’ve been slowly eating my way back to health since then and I am now finally feeling ok.⁣”

How terrifying!

The 34-year-old continued:

“I advocate for being natural since I got very ill and removed my implants and everything else toxic in my body in 2016. I should have learned my lesson the first time but I guess the universe keeps sending you the same lesson until you learn it.”

Surprisingly, the former Playmate had a body-positive message to share from the scary experience. She explained:

“Our culture is a trap and makes women feel terrible about themselves. Movies (84.9% directed by men) make it worse. Social media makes it worse. Advertisements make it worse. Physically fake people make it worse (I was one of them).⁣

⁣

How our culture defines beauty makes it impossible to keep up with. Women are overly sexualized. I know from the worst kind of experience. For ten years my value was based on how good my physical body looked. I was rewarded and made a living based on my outer appearance. To this day I need to write reminders of why I’m worthy that have nothing to do with my physical appearance to convince myself that I’m enough.”

Related: Kim Zolciak Reveals Son’s Reconstructive Surgery 3 Years After Dog Bite

The widow concluded:

“I feel sorry for the next generation looking up to people whose looks aren’t even attainable without lots of filters, makeup, or money and women need to stop feeding into it. ⁣

⁣

This is a huge slap on my own wrist for caving into this pressure, even now in my 30’s – as I thought I would have learned my lesson by now.”

Wow. It’s horrible that she had to go through a near-death experience to learn that lesson, but we appreciate her sharing that wisdom with the rest of us! There are definitely a lot of people who need to hear this message.

[Image via WENN/Avalon & Crystal Hefner/Instagram]