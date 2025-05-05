Cynthia Erivo Is Defying Gravity -- And Fashion Expectations -- At The 2025 Met Gala!

No need to look to the western sky — Cynthia Erivo is on the east coast for fashion’s biggest night!
The Wicked star is en route to the 2025 Met Gala in an intricately-designed blazer trailing off into a beautiful tulle train! See (below):
Cynthia Erivo stuns outside The Mark Hotel before heading to the #MetGala pic.twitter.com/ZGpUT2nqBc
— The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) May 5, 2025
Cynthia Erivo on her way to the #MetGala pic.twitter.com/RulST1RJez
— WWD (@wwd) May 5, 2025
Okayyy, legs! Cynthia is totally giving Elphaba with that lengthy black train! Stunning as always!
Thoughts, Perezcious readers??
May 05, 2025 15:46pm PDT
-
