Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Anna Nicole Smith’s Daughter Wears The Same Dress Her Mom Wore To Kentucky Derby Gala 21 Years Ago, Says It's Like Getting A 'Hug From Her' Did Travis Kelce Get A Hair Transplant For Taylor Swift?! His Barber Says... OMG! Xtina Is Aging Backwards! Whoa! Bella Hadid Bares All On NYC Streets In See-Through Shirt! LOOK! Susan Sarandon's Daughter Eva Amurri Got A Breast Reduction After Backlash Over Her Boobs In Wedding Dress! Blake Lively Wardrobe Malfunction Cannot Be Unseen! And Fans Are Being SAVAGE About It! JoJo Siwa Spotted Leaving UK... Wearing Chris Hughes' Clothes!!! Kylie Jenner Says She’s Getting 'Lonelier' & Grief 'Isn’t Getting Easier' Months After BFF Hairstylist Jesus Guerrero’s Death Oops! Brooks Nader Accidentally Shows WAY More Than She Intended In Red Carpet Wardrobe Malfunction! Look! Hailey Bieber REALLY Wants You To Know Everything Is Ok Between Her And Justin By Doing THIS!  Justin Bieber & Scooter Braun's Fight Exacerbated By Fashion Drama! Ben Affleck Refuses To Spoil His Kids, Hollywood Money Or No!

Met Gala

Cynthia Erivo Is Defying Gravity -- And Fashion Expectations -- At The 2025 Met Gala!

Met Gala main image red carpet

No need to look to the western sky — Cynthia Erivo is on the east coast for fashion’s biggest night!

Related: LeBron James Bails On Met Gala At The Last Minute Despite Being Named Honorary Chair!

The Wicked star is en route to the 2025 Met Gala in an intricately-designed blazer trailing off into a beautiful tulle train! See (below):

Okayyy, legs! Cynthia is totally giving Elphaba with that lengthy black train! Stunning as always!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers??

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
May 05, 2025 15:46pm PDT

Share This